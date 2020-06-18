AMC Theatres CEO slammed for saying he won’t mandate masks to avoid ‘political controversy’
On Thursday, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron announced his cinemas would begin reopening — but made it clear he would not require moviegoers to wear masks, because he didn’t “want to be drawn into a political controversy.”
Aron’s justification triggered outrage, with commenters on social media slamming him for treating a public health policy as politics, and for putting his workers and customers in danger.
Canceling my AMC membership because there isn’t anything political about wearing a mask. It’s just a GOOD PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE THAT WILL HELP SAVE LIVES! https://t.co/il1UiegMro
— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) June 19, 2020
Science is not a political opinion
— Ryan | Black Lives Matter (@RyanHoulihan) June 18, 2020
— Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) June 19, 2020
Seriously. The workers have to be there, and they can't choose who has covid or not, and who wears a mask or not. This isn't fair to them.
— greencouch5 (@greencouch5) June 19, 2020
It is only a political controversy if you make it a political controversy. In the real world it is a matter of public health.
— Jessie Raymond (@mjjel1) June 18, 2020
Coming Attractions: Covid-19, seriously you're going to get it probably.
— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) June 19, 2020
Note to self: avoid AMC theaters.
— L (@nwhiker) June 19, 2020
Bold strategy for a political party to choose being gross and diseased. Gotta be a first.
— Celine Dijon (not a woman) (@lassidude) June 19, 2020
In which we find out the C in AMC stands for Covid-19
— Casey Stegman (@cestegman) June 18, 2020
Anti
Mask
Club
— Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) June 18, 2020
AMC just made sure that they will be filing for bankruptcy in 3 months
— Dame Keep It Real (@dame_keep) June 18, 2020
Won’t be going. If a company isn’t ensuring their employees and customers are safe with the most basic and easy of policies I certainly don’t trust them with anything else.
— Hazard⁷ (@Hazard12530) June 19, 2020