AMC Theatres CEO slammed for saying he won’t mandate masks to avoid ‘political controversy’

On Thursday, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron announced his cinemas would begin reopening — but made it clear he would not require moviegoers to wear masks, because he didn’t “want to be drawn into a political controversy.”

Aron’s justification triggered outrage, with commenters on social media slamming him for treating a public health policy as politics, and for putting his workers and customers in danger.

Canceling my AMC membership because there isn’t anything political about wearing a mask. It’s just a GOOD PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE THAT WILL HELP SAVE LIVES! https://t.co/il1UiegMro — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) June 19, 2020

Science is not a political opinion — Ryan | Black Lives Matter (@RyanHoulihan) June 18, 2020

Seriously. The workers have to be there, and they can't choose who has covid or not, and who wears a mask or not. This isn't fair to them. — greencouch5 (@greencouch5) June 19, 2020

It is only a political controversy if you make it a political controversy. In the real world it is a matter of public health. — Jessie Raymond (@mjjel1) June 18, 2020

Coming Attractions: Covid-19, seriously you're going to get it probably. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) June 19, 2020

Note to self: avoid AMC theaters. — L (@nwhiker) June 19, 2020

Bold strategy for a political party to choose being gross and diseased. Gotta be a first. — Celine Dijon (not a woman) (@lassidude) June 19, 2020

In which we find out the C in AMC stands for Covid-19 — Casey Stegman (@cestegman) June 18, 2020

Anti

Mask

Club — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) June 18, 2020

AMC just made sure that they will be filing for bankruptcy in 3 months — Dame Keep It Real (@dame_keep) June 18, 2020

