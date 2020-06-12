Americans are ready to move on from Trump’s ‘law and order’ tactics: CNN anchor says ‘this is a losing issue’
On CNN Friday, anchor Don Lemon tore into President Donald Trump’s handling of race relations — and said the president is increasingly on his own, on a losing side.
“The president seems to be embracing division rather than unity right now. A source tells CNN he thinks stoking cultural wars is a solid political strategy,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “What do you say to that?”
“I say he’s wrong,” said Lemon. “I say the president is off on this. I would say that it’s backwards thinking. And I’ve always said the president is not in 2020. He’s not even in 1968. If you think about the civil rights movement, a majority of people in the country were not for the civil rights movement. But if you look at now in 2020, as to how this president is handling race relations and how much people want to move on, just 31 percent approve of the way the president is handling it. 63 percent disapprove.”
“It shows the president is not with the thinking and the momentum in this country at this point,” said Lemon. “That his thinking is behind, that he’s acting like a relic, and that if he doesn’t get on the bus, that he’s going to be a loser. This is a losing issue for the president, when you have generals and military leaders backing away from the president on how he handled those protesters, as you and I and so many around the country, Wolf, watched as they were pushed away from the White House and tear gassed.”
“The American people are ready to move on when it comes to this issue,” added Lemon. “And I think, for the first time, Americans of all ethnicities and races are willing to learn and move on from this issue, and the president is the one who is hindering it.”
On CNN Thursday, anchor Don Lemon ripped into President Donald Trump for his and his allies' latest comments on race relations.
"I think that we're at a different point where white people actually are saying, I want to change, I want to do better. They're not denying that there is racism anymore," said Lemon. "The only people denying it are the relics, are the people like Trump and Larry Kudlow."
"This president, I don't really care what he says about race, because he is the birther in chief. He is the sons of b*tches in chief. He is the sh*thole countries in chief," said Lemon. "I don't care what he has to say about race because it's irrelevant. It's ignorant anyway. You know, whatever. All I can do is call him out on his ignorance."
‘It’s political pyromania’: LA mayor says Trump’s comments about crushing protesters are inflaming tensions
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti condemned President Donald Trump's rhetoric against George Floyd protesters.
"You just heard him talking about breaking protesters outside the White House as a 'knife through butter,'" said host Erin Burnett. "How would you respond to the president? Would you welcome his words and intervention?"
"No, it's political pyromania," said Garcetti. "This is not somebody who wants to lower the temperature or move progress forward. He wants to turn up the heat. The language that he uses is wrong. The healing energy is not there."
‘Shame on you’: Judge threatens criminal contempt after Tennessee doesn’t expand mail-in voting
On Thursday, American Civil Liberties Union voting rights attorney Dale Ho announced that a judge has partially granted a contempt motion against the state of Tennessee, for failing to comply with a prior court ruling compelling the state to allow voters to use COVID-19 risk as a reason to cast a mail-in ballot.
The court ruling condemned the state lawyers' counterarguments, saying "shame on you" — and threatened "criminal contempt" if the problem is not resolved.
