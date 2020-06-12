Americans are ready to move on from Trump’s ‘law and order’ tactics: CNN anchor says ‘this is a losing issue’

On CNN Friday, anchor Don Lemon tore into President Donald Trump’s handling of race relations — and said the president is increasingly on his own, on a losing side.

“The president seems to be embracing division rather than unity right now. A source tells CNN he thinks stoking cultural wars is a solid political strategy,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “What do you say to that?”

“I say he’s wrong,” said Lemon. “I say the president is off on this. I would say that it’s backwards thinking. And I’ve always said the president is not in 2020. He’s not even in 1968. If you think about the civil rights movement, a majority of people in the country were not for the civil rights movement. But if you look at now in 2020, as to how this president is handling race relations and how much people want to move on, just 31 percent approve of the way the president is handling it. 63 percent disapprove.”

“It shows the president is not with the thinking and the momentum in this country at this point,” said Lemon. “That his thinking is behind, that he’s acting like a relic, and that if he doesn’t get on the bus, that he’s going to be a loser. This is a losing issue for the president, when you have generals and military leaders backing away from the president on how he handled those protesters, as you and I and so many around the country, Wolf, watched as they were pushed away from the White House and tear gassed.”

“The American people are ready to move on when it comes to this issue,” added Lemon. “And I think, for the first time, Americans of all ethnicities and races are willing to learn and move on from this issue, and the president is the one who is hindering it.”

