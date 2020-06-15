Americans’ national pride crashes to record low just months before Trump is set to face voters

A new poll from Gallup has found that Americans’ pride in their country has crashed to a record low just months before the 2020 presidential election.

Even though 63 percent of Americans surveyed by Gallup say they are very or extremely proud of their country, that is by far the lowest number the pollster has ever recorded.

The previous low came just last year, when 70 percent of Americans said they were very or extremely proud of their country.

Gallup suggests that this plummet in national pride could be a dire indicator for President Donald Trump’s reelection chances.

“These latest data are from a May 28-June 4 poll, which also found 20 percent of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S., and presidential approval fell back to 39 percent,” Gallup writes.

The drop in national pride was in part due to Republicans, as just 67 percent of them said they were extremely proud to be Americans, down nine percentage points from the 76 percent who said they were extremely proud last year.