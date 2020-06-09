Quantcast
Anderson Cooper moved to tears after Cornel West offers hope — and then warns of ‘neo-fascist’ backlash

On CNN Tuesday, philosopher and Princeton University Professor Emeritus Cornel West moved Anderson Cooper to tears with his call for racial justice.

“We refuse to get in the gutter, and we’ll go down swinging like Ella Fitzgerald, Muhammad Ali, in the name of justice,” said West. “We do it for Brother Wyatt, we do it for my daughter, we do it for the Asians and for the whole world. Because that is the only hope of the world and that kind of love is always tragedy, comic and crucified with that kind of love. And you need to keep dishing it, generation after generation after generation.”

“The Floyd family lifted up that spiritual moral banner in the midst of a moment in which we got all of the lies and crimes and be it — the Wall Street or White House or even Congress itself, we know they don’t represent the best of this country. It is just that the best of this country right now seems to be so powerless, but in the streets of our nation we see this multi-racial, multi-cultural, multi-gender, different sexual orientations and different religions, Jewish brothers and sisters holding up Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, the Catholics holding up Dorothy Day, the Protestants holding up William Kaufman and Lydia Maria Child, and the agnostics and the others holding up the Norman Thomases and the Edward Zaids.”

“That is what I saw today, my brother,” said West. “And I think we’ve got hope in the form of motion, but we have to get ready for the backlash. We have to get ready for the neo-fascist clampdown, because it is coming. It is coming.”

Cooper grew visibly emotional.

“We’ve had — I have to say, you’re — I never had the honor of taking one of your classes,” said Cooper. “But I feel like I’m a student of yours and I learn lessons every time you speak.”

“We’re in it together, bro,” said West. “Socrates never cries, but Jeremiah does and so does Jesus. We cry because we care, we’re concerned. It is not about political correctness or self-righteousness, we cry because we are not numb on the inside and we don’t have a chilliness of soul and a coldness of mind and heart.”

Watch below:

Breaking Banner

No antifa activists changed in DOJ crackdown on protesters: report

Published

1 min ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Reuters investigated claims by Donald Trump's administration -- and did not find evidence to back up their claims about antifa.

"Attorney General William Barr promised a crackdown on members of the anti-fascist movement known as antifa and other 'extremists' he blamed for helping to drive the violence," Reuters noted. "But a Reuters examination of federal court records related to the charges, social media posts by some of the suspects and interviews with defense lawyers and prosecutors found mostly disorganized acts of violence by people who have few obvious connections to antifa or other left-wing groups."

Breaking Banner

Celebration after Virginia statue torn down and thrown in a lake: ‘Columbus is lost at sea … again’

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Protesters in Virginia set of celebratory fireworks after tearing down a statue of Christopher Columbus and dragging it to a nearby lake.

"About a thousand protestors gathered Tuesday evening in Byrd Park around the city’s monument to Christopher Columbus to stand in solidarity with indigenous peoples," the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday evening. "Upon returning to Byrd Park after the march, protesters used ropes to pull down the approximately 8-foot statue, then moved it some 200 yards across the road at the Arthur Ashe Boulevard entrance and submerged it in Byrd Park lake."

Breaking Banner

Ivanka Trump’s anger reveals how her ‘dissociated princess’ schtick is no longer ‘viable’: family biographer

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for Vanity Fair, Trump family biographer Emily Jane Fox revealed how first daughter Ivanka Trump's political strategy of playing the 'dissociated princess' has played to her advantage — and how recent events suggest her strategy is reaching its limits.

"Ivanka’s ability to operate on this otherworldly separate track — both from the president and from the everyday realities and rules that surround most Americans — was both an asset to the kind of power she cared about and a contrast from her father," wrote Fox. "She ignored the harsher realities of the administration she was part of by creating a distinct narrative that she could market to those who were open to buying it as a way to both aid her father and whatever role she would ultimately decide to take on once he leaves the White House. It is a kind of impulse control and compartmentalization that the elder Trump does not possess. Her father is temperamentally unable not to dwell on and rave about exactly what is on his mind or the public consciousness at that precise moment, even when it’s in his obvious political interest to do so."

