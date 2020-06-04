Angela Merkel says ‘absolutely not’ planning 5th term
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she is “absolutely not” planning to stand for reelection to a fifth term despite her overwhelming popularity.
“No, absolutely not,” Merkel told reporters from public broadcaster ZDF, saying her decision was “very firm”.
The 65-year-old chancellor enjoys unparallelled popularity in her home country, with 71 percent of people saying they were satisfied with her performance in a poll for public broadcaster ARD also published Thursday.
Her ratings have climbed as Germany has suffered comparatively less than some European neighbours through the coronavirus crisis.
Merkel’s conservative CDU party is set to elect a new leader at the end of 2020 who would then become presumptive candidate to succeed her in the chancellery at federal elections in autumn next year.
Without a political office to keep him in the public eye, the star of her historic rival Friedrich Merz has lost some of its shine.
Other candidates include Armin Laschet, premier of Germany’s most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia.
Meanwhile some observers have highlighted the strongman performance of Bavarian premier Markus Soeder through the pandemic, who as chief of the CDU’s regional CSU allies could also throw his hat into the federal ring come next year.
Barr insists ‘no correlation’ between gassing protesters and Trump’s visit to cleared square
Attorney General William Barr insisted there was "no correlation" between protesters being gassed out of Lafayette Park and President Donald Trump's visit a short time later to a nearby historic church.
The president walked across the cleared park Monday to pose for photos at St. John's Episcopal Church after the U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops fired chemical irritant and rubber bullets at peaceful protesters, but Barr claimed there was no connection.
"I am interested in carrying out the law enforcement functions of the federal government and to protect federal facilities and federal personnel and also to address the rioting that was interfering with the government's function," Barr said. "That was what we were doing."
A new hybrid fungus is found in hospitals and linked to lung disease
From the mythical minotaur to the mule, creatures created from merging two or more distinct organisms – hybrids – have played defining roles in human history and culture. However, not all hybrids are as fantastic as the minotaur or as dependable as the mule; in fact, some of them cause human diseases.
We are evolutionary biologists who are trying to understand why certain fungi infect hundreds of thousands of patients each year while others are harmless. We are particularly interested in infections caused by Aspergillus fungi, a group of molds – multicellular fungi that typically grow by forming networks of hairlike filaments – that can cause very serious infections in patients with weak immune systems. While examining Aspergillus strains isolated from patients with lung-related diseases, we unexpectedly discovered an Aspergillus hybrid that infects humans. This finding is significant not only because this is the first known example of a hybrid mold infecting humans but also because accurate identification of the species causing disease is key for managing fungal infections.
Tom Cotton’s ‘fascist screed’ in the New York Times would ‘lead to the killing of Americans’ if followed: op-ed
Calling the recent op-ed in the New York Times authored by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) a "fascist screed," columnist Jack Holmes writes that Cotton's call to "send in the troops" to quell unrest resulting from protests against the killing of George Floyd is based on "false premises."
"You have every right to use your speech to advocate for violent government suppression of speech, even on the eve of the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, but no one is obligated to hand you a megaphone," Holmes writes.