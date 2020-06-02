Anti-Putin shaman forced into mental asylum in Siberia
A Russian court on Tuesday committed to a mental asylum a Siberian shaman critical of Vladimir Putin, a move rights groups condemned as a repressive move to silence a dissenter.
Alexander Gabyshev, a self-styled shaman from Yakutsk, northern Siberia, last year set out to walk from his home to the Kremlin to “banish” the Russian president.
He dragged a cart with his belongings along highways, gathering a small following and meeting supporters in cities he passed. The journey from Yakutsk to Moscow is over 8,000 kilometres (5,000 miles).
Police stopped Gabyshe’s first trek several months in and prevented a second one he began in December. Then after he announced his third attempt, he was detained in his home and placed in a mental asylum last month.
A court in Yakutsk on Tuesday ruled to extend his forced committal there, with no end date indicated, according to a human rights group following the case.
Alexei Pryanishnikov, coordinator for the Open Russia rights project, said case documents did not describe the shaman’s health, merely saying he “overestimates himself” by wishing to “depose Putin”.
Supporters of Gabyshev had been detained on their way to give testimony Tuesday, the group added.
Amnesty International called for his release in a statement, arguing that the decision to have him committed had been based on his political rather than medical grounds.
Gabyshev “has been made an enemy of the state solely for voicing his dislike of Putin”, said Amnesty.
Committing political dissenters to psychiatric hospitals was a practice known as punitive psychiatry in the days of the Soviet Union. Up to the late 1980s, critics could be diagnosed with “sluggish schizophrenia” or forms of paranoia and locked up in institutions.
Alexander Gabyshev has gained many fans in his native Yakutia, and local officials have expressed unease over his case. The popular mayor of Yakutsk, Sardana Avksentyeva called his detention “selective punishment.”
She wrote on social media that she was worried “anyone can be sent to forced treatment with the formula of ‘overestimating oneself'”.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Mitch McConnell dodges on Trump leadership: ‘I’m not going to critique other people’s performances’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday declined to speak about President Donald Trump's leadership in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing.
"I’m not going to critique other people’s performances," McConnell told MSNBC's Kasie Hunt.
But just last month, McConnell told former President Barack Obama that he should "keep his mouth shut" instead of criticizing Trump.
Read some of the reports from McConnell's Tuesday remarks below.
>@kasie asked MCCONNELL about trump: “I’m not going to critique other people’s performances.”
Breaking Banner
Trump wants us to believe anarchists are responsible for country’s unrest — but he’s the real anarchist: op-ed
Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, Helaine Olen contends that although President Trump is trying to lay all the blame for unrest in cities on anarchists, his policies and actions resemble an anarchist just as much as anyone.
According to Olen, it's clear that Trump is the leading cause of the unrest.
"What has happened to our nation over both the past nearly 3½ years and the past week is exactly what we should expect to happen when the person in charge has no stated beliefs other than his self-interest, and little agenda other than tearing down the accomplishments of others," she writes.