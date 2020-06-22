Anti-Trump Republicans release latest attack ad comparing president to Jurassic Park dinosaur

The anti-Trump Republicans and former Republicans at The Lincoln Project are out with their latest attack ad, and in just a few short hours it has already gone viral.

Dubbed “Disheveled,” with a logo similar to the hit movie series “Jurassic Park,” the 41-second spot shows the President walking toward Marine One on his way to Saturday’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally, where less than 6200 people showed, according to an official estimate.

The President walks across the White House lawn, the video plays the “Jurassic Park” theme, the President waves.

The video then cuts to Trump returning to the White House that night, after his disastrous performance.

A “disheveled” president, his tie undone, around his neck, his shirt collar open, and clearly exhausted, exits the helicopter, his red MAGA hat in hand, as a very different version of the “Jurassic Park” theme song plays.

The video has been viewed 1.2 million times in just less than four hours.

Watch:

Your campaign was so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should. pic.twitter.com/cfAAkGLttH — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 22, 2020