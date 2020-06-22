Anti-Trump Republicans release latest attack ad comparing president to Jurassic Park dinosaur
The anti-Trump Republicans and former Republicans at The Lincoln Project are out with their latest attack ad, and in just a few short hours it has already gone viral.
Dubbed “Disheveled,” with a logo similar to the hit movie series “Jurassic Park,” the 41-second spot shows the President walking toward Marine One on his way to Saturday’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally, where less than 6200 people showed, according to an official estimate.
The President walks across the White House lawn, the video plays the “Jurassic Park” theme, the President waves.
The video then cuts to Trump returning to the White House that night, after his disastrous performance.
A “disheveled” president, his tie undone, around his neck, his shirt collar open, and clearly exhausted, exits the helicopter, his red MAGA hat in hand, as a very different version of the “Jurassic Park” theme song plays.
The video has been viewed 1.2 million times in just less than four hours.
Watch:
Your campaign was so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should. pic.twitter.com/cfAAkGLttH
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 22, 2020
2020 Election
Trump campaign dismisses TikTok troll, but who’s having the last laugh?
President Donald Trump's re-election team has dismissed claims that a social media campaign by young Tik-Tok users and K-Pop fans was behind the low turnout for his “comeback” Tulsa rally. But the denial is being taken less seriously than the original prank.
The Trump presidency kicked off with a showdown on the crowd size at his January 2017 inauguration, forcing news organizations to devote resources to debunk the president’s claim that his swearing-in ceremony attracted more crowds than that of his predecessor, Barack Obama.
2020 Election
Trump ‘getting madder by the day’ at campaign manager Brad Parscale for botched Tulsa rally: report
President Donald Trump is reportedly still seething at his campaign staff for Saturday's botched rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
One former Trump adviser tells Yahoo News that the president is "getting madder by the day" at campaign chief Brad Parscale after he failed to fill a 19,000-seat arena in Tulsa.
2020 Election
Trump campaign inundated with calls from ‘nervous donors and Republican lawmakers’ following Tulsa rally ‘disaster’: report
President Donald Trump’s June 20 MAGA rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma was expected to draw more than 19,000 people. But according to the Tulsa Fire Department, fewer than 6200 people attended. Trump’s campaign has disputed that number, yet the fact is that the rally wasn’t nearly as well-attended as the president hoped it would be. Reporters Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni examine the possible reasons for the poor attendance in an article for the New York Times.