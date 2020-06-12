AP reports Joe Biden’s VP search has narrowed to six finalists
The Associated Press on Friday reported that former Vice President Joe Biden has narrowed his search for a running mate.
“Joe Biden’s search for a running mate is entering a second round of vetting for a dwindling list of potential vice presidential nominees, with several black women in strong contention,” the AP reported. “Democrats with knowledge of the process said Biden’s search committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after initial interviews.”
The list reportedly includes Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).
“Biden, who has already said he will pick a woman as his running mate, is facing increased calls from Democrats to put a woman of color on the ticket — both because of the outsize role that black voters played in Biden’s road to the nomination and because of the reckoning over racism and inequality roiling the nation following the death of George Floyd,” the AP reported.
The protests over the death of George Floyd may have hurt one hopeful’s chances.
“One contender whose standing does appear to have fallen is Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was a prosecutor years ago in the county that includes Minneapolis. During that period, more than two dozen people — mostly minorities — died during encounters with police,” the AP reported. “While the people with knowledge of Biden’s vetting process did not rule Klobuchar out, she is widely viewed among Democrats with close ties to the Biden campaign as less likely to be tapped given recent events.”
New campaign is preparing a response in case Trump refuses to ‘leave willingly’ after defeat
"I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election... if I win."
That was then-candidate Donald Trump's message to his supporters and the nation just a month before his victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.
Four years later, with less than five months to go until the 2020 presidential election, progressive advocacy groups are preparing to mobilize millions of people should Trump lose to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and refuse to accept the results.
Trump-boosting network OANN teased a poll showing him winning in November — but it turned out to be a complete dud
One America News Network CEO Robert Herring teased a forthcoming poll on Wednesday, one that was supposed to please its viewership of passionate Donald Trump fans — which includes, of course, the president himself.
"Later today, [OANN] will be releasing a poll concerning the 2020 presidential race. It looks as though it will be in favor of [Trump]," Herring said in a tweet.
But when the network finally aired its segment on Thursday reporting on the poll, it proved to be a real dud.
Arieh Kovler, a political consultant, pointed out the segment on Twitter.