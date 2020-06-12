AP reports Joe Biden’s VP search has narrowed to six finalists

The Associated Press on Friday reported that former Vice President Joe Biden has narrowed his search for a running mate.

“Joe Biden’s search for a running mate is entering a second round of vetting for a dwindling list of potential vice presidential nominees, with several black women in strong contention,” the AP reported. “Democrats with knowledge of the process said Biden’s search committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after initial interviews.”

The list reportedly includes Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“Biden, who has already said he will pick a woman as his running mate, is facing increased calls from Democrats to put a woman of color on the ticket — both because of the outsize role that black voters played in Biden’s road to the nomination and because of the reckoning over racism and inequality roiling the nation following the death of George Floyd,” the AP reported.

The protests over the death of George Floyd may have hurt one hopeful’s chances.

“One contender whose standing does appear to have fallen is Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was a prosecutor years ago in the county that includes Minneapolis. During that period, more than two dozen people — mostly minorities — died during encounters with police,” the AP reported. “While the people with knowledge of Biden’s vetting process did not rule Klobuchar out, she is widely viewed among Democrats with close ties to the Biden campaign as less likely to be tapped given recent events.”