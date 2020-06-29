AR-15 toting St. Louis couple claim they were scared of ‘white’ agitators at Black Lives Matter march
The Internet went wild over the past 24 hours after video and photographs emerged of a barefoot couple in St. Louis who came out of their mansion toting an AR-15 and a handgun, which they appeared to point at Black Lives Matter activists marching during a peaceful protest.
Meet Ken and Karen MAGA.
These are just kids, peaceful protesters and look at how these complete idiots act. Perfect example of why civilians should not own AR-15 assault weapons to protect themselves from these threatening people. Unacceptable. Period. pic.twitter.com/Alt9zApkcl
— We The People Are Pissed Off (@LiddleSavages) June 29, 2020
A couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation. https://t.co/5EqDd43QCd pic.twitter.com/KWNaif77ch
— ABC News (@ABC) June 29, 2020
Not so, says their attorney.
The couple, dubbed Karen and Ken by social media users, are actually attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey, and they believe the “Black Lives Matters movement is here to stay, it is the right message, and it is about time,” according to a statement from their lawyer.
They say their actions were lawful, and “borne solely of fear and apprehension,” which was “not race related.”
“In fact, the agitators responsible for their trepidation were white.”
Read the full statement, posted by KSDK News managing editor Rob Edwards:
JUST IN: St. Louis attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey release a statement, through an attorney, saying they support Black Lives Matter and they acted lawfully on their property. The couple, through their attorney, says “the agitators responsible for the trepidation were white” pic.twitter.com/4zebQqSH0y
— Rob Edwards (@RobertDEdwards) June 29, 2020
