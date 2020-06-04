Argentine paleontologists discover small carnivorous dinosaur
Fossilized remains of a new species of dinosaur that lived 90 million years ago have been discovered in Patagonia, Argentine paleontologists announced on Thursday.
The winged dinosaur had legs similar to the velociraptor and experts believe it may hold the key to revealing information about the evolution of birds.
The fossil remains, which measure less than a meter and a half in length, were discovered at a dig in the province of Rio Negro in Argentine Patagonia, around 1,100 kilometers (685 miles) from Buenos Aires, the scientific dissemination agency from the La Matanza university said.
It is a new species of carnivorous Paraves theropod that has been named Overoraptor chimentoi, explained Matias Motta, a researcher from the Argentine natural sciences museum.
It is related to another species found more than 10,000 kilometers away in Madagascar.
The first remains were discovered in 2013, with more fossils found in a second dig in 2018.
“This animal had a very sharp claw on its index toe, which certainly was used to attack prey, and it had a long and graceful leg, which indicates it was a running animal,” said Motta, the main author of the study published in The Science of Nature magazine.
“It was certainly fast, agile and, like all its relatives, it would have been carnivorous.”
Researchers were surprised to find that while its legs were similar to the “raptor” family of dinosaurs, its upper limbs were very long and robust, similar to modern birds.
The second dig uncovered many bones, including an almost complete foot, tail vertebrae and parts of a wing, said paleontologist Federico Brisson Egli.
Previous discoveries in Patagonia of dinosaurs with bird-like features belonged to the Unenlagia genus of dromaeosaurid theropods, which were agile and walked on their hind legs.
“Contrary to what we originally assumed, the Overoraptor is not part of the Unenlagia family, but from another group including a Madagascan species called Rahonavis,” said paleontologist Fernando Novas.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
White House ‘struggling to deal with the fallout’ of Mattis’ condemnation: Kaitlan Collins
On Thursday, CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins broke down the White House's efforts to clean up the political mess caused by former Defense Secretary James Mattis' criticism.
"The White House is struggling to deal with the fallout today after President Trump's former defense secretary accused him of dividing the nation in a time of crisis," said Collins. "Breaking his silence after retiring in protests, retired four-star Marine General James Mattis says Trump 'does not even pretend to try to bring Americans together ... we are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.'"
Celebrities, politicians flock to George Floyd’s memorial service in Minneapolis
Hollywood celebrities, musicians and politicians gathered in front of the golden casket of George Floyd at a fiery memorial Thursday for the man whose death at the hands of police sparked global protests, with a civil rights leader declaring it is time for black people to demand, “Get your knee off our necks!”
The service – the first in a series of memorials set for three cities over six days – unfolded at a sanctuary at North Central University as a judge a few blocks away set bail at $750,000 each for the three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting murder in Floyd’s death.
Breaking Banner
‘Scared bunker boy’ Trump mocked for ‘barricading himself inside’ the White House instead of traveling to Bedminster
President Donald Trump pulled out of spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. While local police said that there wasn't any expectations of danger, Twitter users wondered if the reason was due to the optics or due to Trump's fears from protesters.
Last Friday, Trump was rushed to the presidential bunker to protect him from a few hundred protesters the Secret Service was concerned was getting too close to the White House. In the days that followed the crowds got larger and windows were broken out of stores. It's unclear if the Secret Service brought Trump to the bunker in the days that followed the first trip.