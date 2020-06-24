Quantcast
Arizona anti-mask protest also draws Confederate flag fan and flat-Earth believer

Published

47 mins ago

on

Hundreds of people in Scottsdale, Arizona on Wednesday protested against recent mandates to wear face masks that were enacted by the city and Maricopa County.

The Arizona Republic reports that the “Unmask Us” protest was organized by Scottsdale City Councilman Guy Phillips, who is leading the revolt against Republican Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane’s recently implemented face mask mandate.

Photos posted of the rally revealed that many of the protesters are believers in the QAnon conspiracy theory, which states that President Donald Trump is secretly working to uncover a massive underground pedophile ring whose members include all officials in the Democratic Party.

The rally also featured at least one demonstrator brandishing a large Confederate flag, as well as a man with a sign explaining why the Earth is actually flat.

The anti-mask demonstration comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have surged in Arizona.

“Inpatient beds and ventilators in use for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients both hit their highest-ever numbers Tuesday,” the Arizona Republic reported on Wednesday. “Emergency department visits and ICU beds in use hovered around their highest levels as well.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘Get out of here, boy’: White man caught on video punching Black photographer at protest

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly punched a Black photographer and made racially-charged comments during a confrontation with protesters.

According to Fox29, John Mooney, 58, was charged with ethnic intimidation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.

In a video that has made the rounds on social media, Mooney can be seen verbally taunting and threatening violence against racial justice protesters. He also repeatedly tells the photographer, a Black man, to “Get out of here, boy,” before punching him in the face.

Trump quickly withers as the coronavirus pandemic forces America to pay attention

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

It’s not that I don’t trust the Times when it says a new poll found that Joe Biden has “a commanding” 14-point lead over the president among registered voters. It’s not that I doubt that most women and Americans of color support the former vice president. It’s not even that I think some Republicans aren’t going soft on Donald Trump. It’s that we do not know what we cannot know until the moment has arrived in which knowing is made possible. In other words, I’ll believe Joe Biden is winning on the day he wins.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

