Quantcast
Connect with us

Arizona Christian University yanks scholarship from Trump-loving student who blamed George Floyd for his own death

Published

5 mins ago

on

A Trump-loving woman who is an incoming freshman at Arizona Christian University got her scholarship revoked last week after she said that George Floyd had no one but himself to blame for dying at the hands of police.

AZFamily.com reports that an incoming ACU freshman caused outrage when she said that Floyd would never have been killed by police had he just obeyed the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Follow the law and there wouldn’t be issues,” she wrote in an Instagram post where she referred to Floyd as “this guy who died.”

The woman went on to preemptively hit back at critics whom she assumed would accuse her of being insensitive.

“If you don’t agree with me I don’t give a [expletive] because whatever you say won’t change my mind,” she wrote. “He’s (sic) wasn’t innocent he was doing something ILLEGAL.”

At the end of her post she wrote, “Trump 2020.”

According to AZfamily.com, it took ACU just one day to rescind its scholarship offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By Tuesday afternoon, the university, which is in Glendale and has about 750 students, rescinded its offer, stating that the university is a ‘racially diverse community’ and they would be ‘praying for her,'” the website reports.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Arizona Christian University yanks scholarship from Trump-loving student who blamed George Floyd for his own death

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

A Trump-loving woman who is an incoming freshman at Arizona Christian University got her scholarship revoked last week after she said that George Floyd had no one but himself to blame for dying at the hands of police.

AZFamily.com reports that an incoming ACU freshman caused outrage when she said that Floyd would never have been killed by police had he just obeyed the law.

"Follow the law and there wouldn't be issues," she wrote in an Instagram post where she referred to Floyd as "this guy who died."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s the outrageous OAN segment that led Trump to falsely smear a 75-year-old protestor as an ‘Antifa provocateur’

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Buffalo police have been widely criticized for a disturbing incident in which a 75-year-old George Floyd protestor, Martin Gugino, was violently shoved to the ground. And now — based on reporting by the right-wing cable news outlet One America News President Donald Trump — is smearing the man as an “Antifa provocateur.”

OANN or OAN prides itself on being more pro-Trump than Fox News, which Trump has criticized at times for not being consistently supportive of him. Here's the segment the network aired on Gugino.

Here's that OANN report that led to the president's tweet. pic.twitter.com/GvCLyjJ5Vt

Continue Reading
 

Activism

Korean man beaten on California bus by passengers fearing ‘the Chinese virus’: report

Published

52 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

A man of Korean ethnicity was reportedly beaten while riding a bus in Rialto, California.

The man's granddaughter revealed the incident in a post on Twitter, which included a photo of a man who had been badly beaten.

"My grandpa was just beat on the bus because he’s Korean [because] they didn’t want 'the Chinese virus' Trump started calling it the Chinese virus and everyone started going after Asians," she wrote. "Until you’re beaten because of your skin color you don’t have a say."

The granddaughter later reported that her grandfather is at home recovering. She said police are trying to find the people responsible for the beating.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image