Quantcast
Connect with us

Arlington police ‘reevaluating’ agreement with DC police after officers were used ‘for a purpose not worthy of our mutual aid obligations’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, June 1, police from Arlington, Virginia (a Washington, D.C. suburb) helped police in the nation’s capital control large protests demanding justice for George Floyd. But Arlington officers, according to Washington television station WUSA 9 (a CBS-affiliation station) are now “reevaluating” their “agreement with” Washington law enforcement because of their actions on behalf of President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington police have been widely criticized for using violent force against peaceful protestors in order to clear the way for Trump to speak at St. John’s Episcopal Church and rally his base with a photo op. And Arlington police, according to WUSA, see that as a misuse of law enforcement.

In an official statement, Arlington officials explained, “At the direction of the County Board, County Manager and Police Chief, all ACPD officers left the District of Columbia at 8:30 tonight. The County is re-evaluating the agreements that allowed our officers to be put in a compromising position that endangered their health and safety, and that of the people around them, for a purpose not worthy of our mutual aid obligations.”

Libby Garvey, an Arlington County board member, tweeted, “We ordered @ArlingtonVaPD to immediately leave DC. Appalled mutual aid agreement abused to endanger their and others safety for a photo op.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests in Washington, D.C., like many others across the United States as well as in parts of Europe, were held in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd’s death has been followed by numerous nonviolent protests, but many U.S. cities have also been rocked by the worst civil unrest the country has suffered since the L.A. Riots of 1992.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Iraq war vet accuses cops of acting like an occupying force: ‘There’s a rot at the heart of policing’

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, a veteran of the Iraq war harshly criticized police officers who -- whether due to lack or training or lack of self-control -- have been attacking protestors who have flooded the streets in the U.S. to express their outrage over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of four now-fired police officers in Minneapolis.

With assistance from the Beast's Spencer Ackerman, Rafael Noboa y Rivera began by detailing his military background.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Holding the Bible up like a Trump steak’: MSNBC’s Mika disgusted by president’s church stunt

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski turned away in disgust from President Donald Trump's photo opportunity at St. John's Episcopal Church.

The president walked across Lafayette Park after U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops dispersed peaceful protesters with tear gas, and then posed for a photo with a Bible that some observers believe was held upside-down.

"So the president holding the Bible up like it's a Trump steak," Brzezinski said. "It's so staggeringly kind of empty given other moments in history where presidents have gone to churches and have used prayer to restore calm and fill the hearts of the brokenhearted. I can think of many moments in recent history and I can't explain it."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Georgia cop warns ‘militarized’ police are pushing America to the brink of ‘war’

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

A police officer in Savannah, Georgia says that the violent clashes that have erupted between police and demonstrators are a direct result of a "militarized" police force that thinks of American citizens the same way an army thinks of citizens in an occupied foreign country.

In an interview with Vox.com, police officer Patrick Skinner, who previously served as a CIA officer overseas, said that the counterinsurgency strategies that the United States has deployed in countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan have been brought home and are being used on demonstrators.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image