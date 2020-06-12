Armed group protects Confederate statue in Kentucky: ‘This is our battle line’

On Friday, crowds of demonstrators gathered in Brandenburg, Kentucky — a small city west of Louisville — to protect a Confederate monument after local discussion of getting rid of it.

Local reporter Jessie Cohen posted images of the pro-Confederate demonstrators, many of whom arrived with weapons.

We just arrived in Bradenburg where the city is preparing for protestors to come to the confederate statue. There is talk about people tearing it down, while dozens of citizens have lined the streets to protect it @WHAS11 #nightteam pic.twitter.com/3TSO7CoZ5q — Jessie Cohen (@jessiecohennews) June 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Meade county sheriffs office tells me they are working with multiple other law enforcement agencies along with Kentucky state police, KY Fish and Wildlife and the Indiana DNR @WHAS11 #nightteam pic.twitter.com/qJL71YCStd — Jessie Cohen (@jessiecohennews) June 13, 2020

Alongside those departments there are dozens of civilians and military with their own weapons lining the streets @WHAS11 #nightteam pic.twitter.com/jYVE3WPJZw — Jessie Cohen (@jessiecohennews) June 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is what the main road driving down to the statue looks like right now here in Bradenburg @WHAS11 #nightteam pic.twitter.com/J6BTT6GtIG — Jessie Cohen (@jessiecohennews) June 13, 2020

Small groups are gathering in different areas near the statue. A group near the front was speaking to the sheriffs office when we showed up, saying they won’t engage unless the law enforcement agencies “can’t handle it” @WHAS11 #nightteam pic.twitter.com/ls0eSJnqxx — Jessie Cohen (@jessiecohennews) June 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is our battle line. No one is crossing it.” People are gathered in a group with their weapons making a plan to protect the statue @WHAS11 #nightteam pic.twitter.com/kOrNzqofRu — Jessie Cohen (@jessiecohennews) June 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As the sun is setting here in Brandenburg, the line of people is officially up around the confederate statue @WHAS11 #nightteam pic.twitter.com/EoSBvg9XUj — Jessie Cohen (@jessiecohennews) June 13, 2020