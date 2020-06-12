Quantcast
Armed group protects Confederate statue in Kentucky: ‘This is our battle line’

1 min ago

On Friday, crowds of demonstrators gathered in Brandenburg, Kentucky — a small city west of Louisville — to protect a Confederate monument after local discussion of getting rid of it.

Local reporter Jessie Cohen posted images of the pro-Confederate demonstrators, many of whom arrived with weapons.

Boris Johnson defends England’s racist past as UK boards up statues to protect them from protesters

6 mins ago

June 12, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said a wave of anti-racism protests across Britain had been "hijacked by extremists", as fears mounted about clashes between activists and far-right groups, and vandalism spread.

Several statues were boarded up as a precaution, including one of World War II leader Winston Churchill and the Cenotaph war memorial in central London, after previous damage.

In Liverpool, street signs of Penny Lane, which was immortalised in The Beatles' 1967 song, were daubed with graffiti claiming it was named after a slave trader.

In Bannockburn, central Scotland, a statue to king Robert the Bruce -- who led the Scots to victory against the English in 1314 -- was defaced, calling him a racist.

Trump said Abraham Lincoln’s legacy is ‘questionable’ — but a black reporter pointed out: ‘We are free’

24 mins ago

June 12, 2020

In a new interview with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner, President Donald Trump repeatedly shoved his foot in his mouth and stumbled as he tried and failed to cogently address the issue of racism in the United States.

At one point during the discussion, Trump returned to a claim he has made many times, that his time in office has been especially beneficial for black Americans. To justify this dubious claim, he tends to rely on the continuing economic trends that began before he was elected. And he conveniently ignores the fact that the current pandemic and recession have fallen especially hard on black Americans, a fact he takes no responsibility for.

Here are 5 key facts about Antifa that Trump and right-wing media are painfully unaware of

43 mins ago

June 12, 2020

During the George Floyd protests, President Donald Trump and his allies in the right-wing media — including Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson at Fox News — have been obsessed with the Antifa movement, claiming that its activists were a major source of violence at the protests.

But when it comes to Antifa, hysteria often takes a back seat to facts in Trump’s administration and the right-wing media. Here are four key facts about the Antifa movement.

1. Hannity claimed that “armed volunteers of Antifa” have established a “cop-free zone and taken over precincts” in Seattle. 

