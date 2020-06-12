As president’s polls plummet RNC announces GOP convention will now be in ‘crucial to victory’ state of Florida
Despite two years of planning the 2020 Republican National Convention will now be held in Florida.
President Donald Trump will no longer accept the GOP’s nomination in North Carolina, as planned for the past two years, but in the Sunshine State, because, according to RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, it is “crucial to victory.”
We are thrilled to hold @realDonaldTrump‘s acceptance of the Republican nomination in the great city of Jacksonville!
Not only is Florida his home state, it is crucial to victory.
We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State!
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 12, 2020
It’s no secret the Trump campaign and Republicans are growing increasingly nervous, with Trump’s poll numbers dropping to his all-time low and some national polls showing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden beating the incumbent president by up to 14 points.
“Because the party signed a contract to hold the convention in Charlotte, they are obligated to hold some portion of the convention in the North Carolina city,” CNN reports. “But the announcement now guarantees that this year’s Republican convention will be unlike any other in modern history, where delegates officially elect their nominee in one location, while the nominee accepts the nomination hundreds of miles away.”
