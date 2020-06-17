Quantcast
Atlanta officer has not agreed to testify against his partner as the DA claimed: lawyer says

Published

1 min ago

on

Officer Devin Brosnan was cited by the district attorney in the Rayshard Brooks case as a state witness and will give evidence against his partner, Garrett Rolfe, who shot the unarmed Black man found asleep in a Wendy’s parking lot. But according to Bronsan’s lawyer, he has not agreed to flip.

It made news earlier Wednesday afternoon when the DA Paul Howard appeared at a press conference to give information about the charges against Rolfe.

The lawyer’s statement was given to MSNBC’s Ari Melber moments after the officers were told to surrender to the city.

“Devin is cooperating with the DA’s office but has not turned ‘states witness’ and has not agreed to testify in any court hearing,” Brosnan said in a two-page letter.

See the report below:


