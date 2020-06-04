Atlanta police chief says charges against officers are political
ATLANTA — Police Chief Erika Shields told Atlanta police officers Monday that her firing of two cops involved in an excessive force arrest during Saturday night’s protests was justified, but said criminal charges filed against them by Fulton District Attorney Paul Howard was “a tsunami of political jockeying during an election year.”Shields also said in the memo to all APD employees that the charges have caused multiple agencies to end their support for the department in the ongoing protests against police violence that entered a sixth consecutive night on Wednesday.Shields said the officers w…
Latest Headlines
Fort Lauderdale police investigating officer who shot woman in face with a rubber bullet
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has opened an internal investigation into an officer who shot a woman in the head with a foam rubber bullet at a protest on Sunday, fracturing her eye socket and leaving her bloody and stunned.Shooting someone in the head with such a projectile can be deadly, according to manufacturer documents.“This particular case, we felt from what we saw, could potentially be a violation of policy,” Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said in an interview late Wednesday. “A ‘less lethal round’ striking someone around the head, neck or groin, you could hu... (more…)
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Man threatens New York protesters with knives strapped to his arm
In a wild moment that was caught on video, a New York man can be seen emerging from his truck to confront protesters, armed with some sort of multi-pronged blade contraption attached to his arm.
Posts on Twitter allege that the man "tried to run over protestors," although there's no video available to indicate that. In the video, the man accuses the protesters of throwing things at his car.
Speaking to the Queens Eagle, a witness to the incident said the “kids [were] just calmly protesting by just placing signs and posters, all of the sudden the guy started insulting them and the kids just started talking back defending their beliefs.”
Thousands turn out for Vienna Black Lives Matter protest
Thousands of people attended a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Vienna Thursday, one of a wave of global anti-racism protests sparked by the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.
Speakers addressed the mostly young crowd of protesters before they took part in a short march ending in the central Karlsplatz park.
The Vienna police department said the protest was well-attended, with at least 10,000 people present.
Several demonstrators said it was one of the largest protests Vienna had seen in years.