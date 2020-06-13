Quantcast
Connect with us

Atlanta’s police chief is out — and the mayor is demanding the ‘immediate termination’ of cop who killed Rayshard Brooks

Published

2 hours ago

on

The mayor of Atlanta announced on Saturday that the chief of police is stepping down.

“Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Saturday that police Chief Erika Shields is stepping aside and the city will launch a search for her replacement,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday. “Bottoms said Shields offered her resignation, which the mayor accepted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The mayor also called for the immediate firing of the officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks.

“I do not believe this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer,” the mayor said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].com.
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Protesters fell statue using rope and a skateboard — and throw it in the Mississippi River

Published

1 min ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

Protesters in New Orleans took down a statue honoring a slave owner and threw it in the Mississippi River on Saturday.

"Two people have been apprehended and taken to New Orleans Police headquarters after a group of protesters took down the bust of John McDonogh in Duncan Plaza and tossed it into the Mississippi River on Saturday," NOLA.com reports. "The bust was taken down after the Take Back Pride Motorcade rally, where hundreds of cars and bicycles rolled through New Orleans to protest police brutality, systemic racism, violence against black trans people, discrimination and other issues."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Atlanta’s police chief is out — and the mayor is demanding the ‘immediate termination’ of cop who killed Rayshard Brooks

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

The mayor of Atlanta announced on Saturday that the chief of police is stepping down.

"Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Saturday that police Chief Erika Shields is stepping aside and the city will launch a search for her replacement," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday. "Bottoms said Shields offered her resignation, which the mayor accepted."

The mayor also called for the immediate firing of the officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Worries Trump is ‘deteriorating rapidly’ after video shows him struggling to walk down a ramp: ‘They can’t hide this much longer’

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

Commentators on Twitter worried about President Donald Trump's physical and mental health after video showed him struggling while descending a ramp following his graduation address at West Point.

"He minces down the ramp taking tiny baby steps and staring at his shoes, then pulls up big at the end, and blusters through the last step like he's Patton surveying a battlefield full of knocked out panzers," Mike Rochschild posted on Twitter.

Trump descended a ramp extremely carefully at the end of his West Point speech today pic.twitter.com/uMG3KyB1V1

Continue Reading
 
 