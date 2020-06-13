Atlanta’s police chief is out — and the mayor is demanding the ‘immediate termination’ of cop who killed Rayshard Brooks

The mayor of Atlanta announced on Saturday that the chief of police is stepping down.

“Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Saturday that police Chief Erika Shields is stepping aside and the city will launch a search for her replacement,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday. “Bottoms said Shields offered her resignation, which the mayor accepted.”

The mayor also called for the immediate firing of the officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks.

“I do not believe this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer,” the mayor said.