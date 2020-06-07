Attorney General Barr denies tear gassing protesters: ‘Pepper spray is not a chemical irritant’
Attorney General William Barr on Sunday insisted that federal forces did not technically use “tear gas” on protesters outside the White House because pepper spray is not a “chemical irritant.”
In an interview on CBS, Barr said that it was a coincidence that the area around the White House was forcefully cleared of protesters minutes before President Donald Trump walked outside the grounds for a photo op last week.
“Three of my colleagues were there,” CBS host Margaret Brennan explained to Barr. “They did not see projectiles being thrown.”
“I was there,” Barr replied. “They were thrown. I saw them thrown.”
“And you believe that what the Park Police did using tear gas and projectiles was appropriate?” Brennan pressed.
“When they met resistance, yes,” Barr said. “They announced three times. They didn’t move. By the way, there was no tear gas used. The tear gas was used Sunday when they had to clear 8th Street to allow the fire department to come in to save St. John’s Church. That’s when tear gas was used.”
“There were chemical irritants used by the Park Police [on Monday],” Brennan pointed out.
“No, there were no chemical irritants,” Barr shot back. “Pepper spray is not a chemical irritant. It’s not chemical.”
However, many experts disagree with Barr.
“A pepper ball is a projectile that contains chemicals, like pepper spray, that would irritate the eyes and lungs. Such a combination with smoke canisters would create clouds of a chemical irritant that would cause tearing,” USA Today noted in a report last week. “Both are chemical irritants that can causing tearing, coughing and sometimes vomiting. Those symptoms were reported from protesters who were cleared from the park on Monday.”
Watch the video below from CBS News.
Activism
Fresno city councilman accuses colleague of ‘bullying and abusive behavior’ over rule mandating COVID-19 masks
During a press conference on Thursday, a Fresno City Council member railed at one his colleagues for a proposal -- since passed -- that would require members to wear masks during meetings.
According to Councilmember Garry Bredefeld he finds the masks -- used to stem the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus -- "uncomfortable" and he feels he is being bullied by fellow Councilmember Miguel Arias.
Addressing the resolution to mandate wearing masks, Bredefeld told reporters that Arias, "Put on the agenda was it just the latest example of a pattern for him that includes bullying, abusive, belligerent and bullying behavior."
Activism
Defense secretary throws Trump under the bus: ‘I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act’
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Wednesday seemed to be at odds with President Donald Trump when it comes to invoking the Insurrection Act to quell protests over the killing of George Floyd.
Esper explained at a press conference that members of the National Guard had been deployed to keep order "in support of local law enforcement."
"The option to use active duty forces should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations," he explained. "We are not in one of those situations now."
"I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act," Esper insisted, referencing Trump's threat to use the law against protesters.
Activism
Trump claims he was rushed to White House bunker only for ‘inspection’ — not fear of protesters
President Donald Trump on Wednesday insisted that fear of protesters did not prompt him to be ushered into a White House bunker. Instead, the president said that he visited the facility for an "inspection."
During a Fox News radio interview with host Brian Kilmeade, Trump again threatened to use military forces against protesters.
“If they don’t get their act straightened out I will solve it. I’ll solve it fast,” he said.
The president also pushed back against the narrative that he was "hiding in a White House bunker" as protesters demonstrated outside.
"They said it would be a good time to go down and take a look because maybe sometime you’re going to need it," the president said, adding that the visit was more of an "inspection."