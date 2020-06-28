Author posts blistering video attacking Trump for ‘looking the other way when his soldiers needed him’

Best-selling crime-fiction author Don Winslow is going after President Donald Trump for non-fictional behavior in a video alleging the commander-in-chief not only left soldiers behind, he offered them up for slaughter.

Posting the video on Twitter, Winslow said that Americans got a “traitor” when they “needed a commander.”

“Trump knew since March that Putin had placed and paid the Taliban $$ bounties $$ to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan,” he tweeted. “When his soldiers needed him, he looked the other way.”

The video is just over two minutes showing the news report from MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow about Trump’s decision not to do anything about Russia offering a bounty for the death of an American soldier in Afghanistan. It also shows interviews with soldiers on the ground, explaining that they were under siege from opposition forces. One held up one of the massive bullets that were being fired at them and explained that a single shot would take down a soldier.

