#BabyGate trends as Trump’s White House border fence gets a hilarious new nickname

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump has now overseen the construction of a perimeter fence around the White House that is nearly two miles in length — and it’s already getting mocked relentlessly on social media.

As construction of the perimeter fence continued on Friday, many Twitter users said it reminded them of a baby gate that new parents use to keep their infants from crawling into potentially dangerous areas.

“Aww isn’t this cute!” Twitter user @H0telr0meo wrote in one widely shared tweet. “Little #BunkerBoy now has his own #BabyGate.”

Check out some more reactions below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
