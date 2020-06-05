BabyGate trends as Trump’s White House border fence gets a hilarious new nickname

President Donald Trump has now overseen the construction of a perimeter fence around the White House that is nearly two miles in length — and it’s already getting mocked relentlessly on social media.

As construction of the perimeter fence continued on Friday, many Twitter users said it reminded them of a baby gate that new parents use to keep their infants from crawling into potentially dangerous areas.

“Aww isn’t this cute!” Twitter user @H0telr0meo wrote in one widely shared tweet. “Little #BunkerBoy now has his own #BabyGate.”

Check out some more reactions below.

The White House surrounded by fences made me think of those baby gates you get. Trump is being penned in by a giant #babygate pic.twitter.com/Ewg94rkvfn — Jon C (@jonirenicusuk) June 5, 2020

Donald trump has erected an impenetrable wall around the White House to protect himself #babygate 👶 🥅 pic.twitter.com/pVq45TxJcr — ᎠᏌNᎬᎷYᎢᎻᎪNᏩ™️ (@Kris_Sacrebleu) June 5, 2020

At any moment, you expect a nurse to walk up and take him by the elbow & gently say, "Cmon Mr Trump, let's go get you a juice box." #TrumpPressConference#babygate pic.twitter.com/aswkWCXOJR — Tressie Zemlak (@TressieZemlak) June 5, 2020

Aww lil @realDonaldTrump got a #babygate. He’s a big strong boy that didn’t need to hold anybody’s hand walking across the street the other day So proud of our lil man! pic.twitter.com/IaVRUgaVHC — eric muthafuckin brown (@MrCireNworb) June 5, 2020

Someone let the little critter out to play on the lawn. He is now fully secures with his #babygate

Be warned, be will scream and pout when he's out of Diet Coke and BigMacs ! pic.twitter.com/TTNtDx9stU — Trump is Mentally Unstable (@time2talk2U2) June 5, 2020

More fencing gloves up around the White House to protect the most pussified person in the history of the world. Oh #babygate is what we are calling this. Make this hashtag trend! https://t.co/L6JIy7qHgN — KuhjaKnight (@KuhjaKnight) June 5, 2020

When America bunkers its President, they're not bunkering their best… he's a rapist, coward, criminal, conman… And Mexico will NOT pay for this #babygate pic.twitter.com/DQj7ZwYxDF — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 5, 2020

