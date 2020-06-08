Bail set at $1 million for policeman charged with Floyd murder
A Minneapolis judge set a $1 million bail for police officer Derek Chauvin Monday as he made his first court appearance charged with the murder of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death sparked nationwide protests.
Chauvin, who was filmed on May 25 pressing his knee on handcuffed Floyd’s neck until he expired, appeared by video from Minnesota state prison to face charges of one count of second degree murder, one count of third degree murder, and one count of manslaughter.
In a procedural hearing that did not require Chauvin, 44, to submit a plea, the judge in the Hennepin County District Court set his bail at $1 million with conditions, and $1.25 million without conditions.
Meeting the conditions would require him to surrender his firearms, not work in law enforcement or security in any capacity, and have no contact with the family of Floyd.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Police caught on videos slashing tires amid protests in Minneapolis
Videos captured cases of officers in military-style uniforms destroying property during the protests over the past week.
Mother Jones compiled the videos and reports, showing officers stabbing tires and photos showing that every tire was slashed in various parking lots in Minneapolis near the protests.
The Star Tribune identified some of the officers caught puncturing tires as state troopers and deputies from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. They admitted it happened at two locations in the city. According to the report, the officers claimed they made the move "strategically" because they wanted to “stop behaviors such as vehicles driving dangerously and at high speeds in and around protesters and law enforcement,” said Minnesota Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bruce Gordon. They then claimed that they only targeted cars that had things in them that “contained items used to cause harm during violent protests” such as rocks and concrete.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Child left sobbing after woman threatens to kill her mother for participating in Black Lives Matter rally
A video that seems to show a woman confronting a mother and her 8-year-old daughter during a protest in Bakersfield, California, has gone viral and now the mother is telling her story to KGET.
Erika Baze says that she and her daughter were headed home from a Black Lives Matter protest when a woman confronted them, telling them that they didn't belong in the area and that she was going to call the police. When the woman started to get violent, that's when Baze said she pulled out her camera and began recording.
Breaking Banner
Kayleigh McEnany goes off on CNN after reporter grills her about violently clearing out Lafayette Square for Trump’s photo-op
During the Monday press briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed that President Donald Trump has "no regrets" for having protesters forcibly dispersed so that he could do a photo-op at the St. John's Church.
“There’s no regrets on the part of this White House,” Kayleigh McEnany told the media. “We stand by those actions.“
She then claimed protesters "burned down" St. John's Church, which is factually inaccurate.
https://twitter.com/RossPalombo/status/1270063727858126848
She went on claim that the Justice Department and Park Police were the ones responsible for the decision.