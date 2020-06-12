Quantcast
Connect with us

Banking collapse promises to make the widespread financial misery caused by coronavirus even worse: Economist

Published

1 min ago

on

Millions of Americans suffered long-term financial pain because of the Great Recession and the crash of September 2008. Now, the coronavirus pandemic is inflicting additional pain on millions of Americans, and UC Berkeley law professor Frank Partnoy — in a sobering article for The Atlantic’s July/August 2020 issue — warns that another banking crisis is a strong possibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After months of living with the coronavirus pandemic,” the 53-year-old Partnoy explains, “American citizens are well aware of the toll it has taken on the economy: broken supply chains, record unemployment, failing small businesses. All of these factors are serious and could mire the United States in a deep, prolonged recession. But there’s another threat to the economy too. It lurks on the balance sheets of the big banks, and it could be cataclysmic. Imagine if, in addition to all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, you woke up one morning to find that the financial sector had collapsed.”

Partnoy goes on to explain why he fears that possibility. Banks, according to Partnoy “learned few lessons from” the “calamity” of the “2008 crash” — and “new laws intended to keep them from taking on too much risk have failed to do so. As a result, we could be on the precipice of another crash, one different from 2008 less in kind than in degree. This one could be worse.”

In 2010, Partnoy notes, Congress passed the Dodd-Frank Act “to prevent the next crisis.” But one financial instrument that, according to Partnoy, has become problematic is what is known as a CLO or “collateralized loan obligation” — not to be confused with a CDO or collateralized debt obligation.

“After the housing crisis,” Partnoy notes, “subprime CDOs naturally fell out of favor. Demand shifted to a similar — and similarly risky — instrument, one that even has a similar name: the CLO or collateralized loan obligation. A CLO walks and talks like a CDO, but in place of loans made to home buyers are loans made to businesses — specifically, troubled businesses. CLOs bundle together so-called leveraged loans, the subprime mortgages of the corporate world. These are loans made to companies that have maxed out their borrowing and can no longer sell bonds directly to investors or qualify for a traditional bank loan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Partnoy observes that CLOs have been “praised by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for moving the risk of leveraged loans outside the banking system.” But according to Partnoy, that doesn’t mean that they aren’t risky.

Partnoy wraps up his Atlantic article on a troubling note, warning that the financial problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic could become even worse if large banks are allowed to take dangerous risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we do manage to make it through the next year without waking up to a collapse, we must find ways to prevent the big banks from going all in on bets they can’t afford to lose,” Partnoy explains. “Their luck — and ours —will at some point run out.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

John Bolton’s new book will allege Trump misconduct with other countries — not just Ukraine: report

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton's long-delayed book will reportedly allege that President Donald Trump's corruption of American foreign policy went beyond his attempts to shake down the Ukrainian government for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to Axios, Bolton's book will argue that there was "Trump misconduct with other countries" besides Ukraine, although the publication's source did not go into specifics about which countries are involved.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump-boosting network OANN teased a poll showing him winning in November — but it turned out to be a complete dud

Published

41 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

One America News Network CEO Robert Herring teased a forthcoming poll on Wednesday, one that was supposed to please its viewership of passionate Donald Trump fans — which includes, of course, the president himself.

"Later today, [OANN] will be releasing a poll concerning the 2020 presidential race. It looks as though it will be in favor of [Trump]," Herring said in a tweet.

But when the network finally aired its segment on Thursday reporting on the poll, it proved to be a real dud.

Arieh Kovler, a political consultant, pointed out the segment on Twitter.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Scares me to death’: Georgia GOP fears Dems could use anger about hours-long voting lines to bury them

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Scenes of voters waiting in line for two hours to cast their ballots in Georgia made national headlines this week, and now some Republicans in the Peach State fear it could come back to haunt them in the fall.

One Georgia GOP strategist tells The Washington Examiner that they fear Democrats in the state will use anger over the long voting lines as a campaign issue to fire up their base and sink the GOP in November.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image