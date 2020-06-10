Banksy artwork stolen from Paris’s Bataclan concert hall found in Italy
Italian police said Wednesday they have retrieved a Banksy work commemorating the victims of the November 2015 Paris terror attacks that was stolen from the Bataclan concert hall.
The work was an image of a girl in mourning, painted on one of the emergency doors of the famed venue in the French capital, where 90 people were killed in the November 13, 2015, Paris attacks. It had been cut out and taken in 2019.
“We have recovered the door stolen in the Bataclan with a Banksy work portraying a sad young girl,” a senior Italian police officer told AFP in Teramo, adding the raid was conducted with French police.
The work was found in an abandoned farmhouse in the Abruzzo region, according to l’Aquila prosecutor Michele Renzo, who said further details would be provided at a press conference on Thursday.
The theft of Banksy’s white stenciled, mourning girl sparked shock in France, with the Bataclan management expressing its “deep indignation” that the artwork, “a symbol of recollection and belonging to all: locals, Parisians, citizens of the world” had been “taken from us”.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
Breaking Banner
Coronavirus infections in younger people are skyrocketing — here’s why
Breaking Banner
Texas sees record COVID-19 hospitalizations for third straight day
The state of Texas is seeing a record number of people hospitalized after being infected with the novel coronavirus.
According to Houston Chronicle reporter Jeremy Wallace, Texas on Wednesday reported having 2,153 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, marking the third straight day that the state has set a record for hospitalizations.
"Texas has now seen hospitalizations increase 42 percent since Memorial Day," Wallace reports. "Over last 7-days we are now averaging 1,927 hospitalizations per day. During previous 7 days that was 1,737 per day. Before that? 1,601 per day. Clearly upward trend."
‘White privilege’ Megyn Kelly mocked for her outrage at HBO pulling ‘Gone With the Wind’ over racial prejudice
Megyn Kelly, once the powerful face of a right wing cable news network, is back in the spotlight after expressing outrage over the news streaming service HBO Max is removing "Gone With the Wind" from its offerings, over its depiction of "ethnic and racial prejudices." The move is temporary.
"Are we going to pull all of the movies in which women are treated as sex objects too? Guess how many films we’ll have left?Where does this end??" Kelly said via Twitter, to great mockery.