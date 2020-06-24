Bayer settles Roundup cancer lawsuits for up to $10.9 billion
Bayer AG agreed to settle U.S. lawsuits claiming that its widely-used weedkiller Roundup caused cancer for as much as $10.9 billion after more than a year of talks, resolving litigation that has hit the company’s share price.
The German drugs and pesticides maker has come to terms with about 75% of the current Roundup plaintiffs, involving about 125,000 filed and unfiled claims overall, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The settled cases account for about 95% of those currently set for trial, it added.
“The Roundup settlement is the right action at the right time for Bayer to bring a long period of uncertainty to an end,” Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann said.
The company added it will make a payment of $8.8-$9.6 billion to resolve the current Roundup litigation – including an allowance expected to cover unresolved claims – and $1.25 billion to support a separate class agreement to address potential future litigation.
A grand jury has indicted Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan for the death of Ahmaud Arbery
The grand jury in Brunswick, Georgia has indicted Greg and Travis McMichael along with William Bryan for the death of Ahmad Arbery.
Count 1 of the indictment includes malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment, criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Silverado pickup truck, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Arbery was chased down by three men after they claimed he was a burglar and had looked around a construction site of a house being built. He never stole anything, but the video of the slaying showed him jogging in the neighborhood while a truck chased him. The video then shows the McMichaels jumped from the truck and attempted to kill him.
‘What voter suppression looks like’: Do NY and Kentucky primary issues foretell a disaster for November?
"Today shows that vulnerable communities face barriers to the vote. Long lines, late poll openings, and more show voter suppression is a threat to democracy."
Video footage of Kentuckians pounding on the doors of a closed Louisville precinct demanding the right to cast their ballots in the state's primary contest on Tuesday was cited by voting rights advocates as an alarming portent of what could unfold in November's general election if steps aren't taken to confront America's nationwide crisis of voter suppression.
Oregon county declares ‘people of color’ exempt from wearing face masks in public
Citing concerns about racial profiling, a county in the state of Oregon has declared people of color exempt from it mandate on wearing masks in public.
CNN reports that people with disabilities or medical conditions whose breathing would be obstructed by a mask and children under 12 are also exempt. Lincoln County is almost 90 percent White and less than 1 percent Black, but also has a growing population of Latino residents.
A CNN report in April said that when the CDC recommended that all people wear masks in public, many Black and Latino Americans objected, saying that wearing masks would make people assume they're criminals.