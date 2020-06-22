‘Beaten and battered’ Trump couldn’t hide his post-Tulsa humiliation: CNN’s Harwood
On CNN Monday, White House correspondent John Harwood walked through the failure of President Donald Trump’s rally — and the president’s growing understanding that he is in trouble ahead of November.
“He personally needed the adulation of people in a crowd to lift his spirits from the funk he’s been in because of the state of the country,” said Harwood. “The interest of the people who would be crowded into that rally without masks, those were secondary. And the fact that only 6,000 people showed up for that rally is an indication that there are a lot more people than before who are perceiving the reality of the situation, and [it] certainly had a very strong vibe of the wheels coming off the wagon.”
“It was also striking to see this video of him arriving back in Washington and walking off there,” said anchor Erica Hill. “When you see his face, as you continue to watch this video, to see President Trump with his tie undone, hat in his hand, I mean he looks absolutely defeated. And I’ll go back to it again, the fact he would allow himself to be captured on camera really speaks volumes.”
“He was defeated, Erica,” said Harwood. “You couldn’t walk away from that rally. When he’s told it would be a packed arena, 40,000 people and outside overflow. He performed for a while and feels good from having performed, but he can see what’s going on. He knows he’s behind significantly in the polls. It was in that moment — you’re right, it’s striking because he rarely allows that part of himself to be seen. He knows he’s getting beaten and battered. Not obvious there’s a way out of it.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘Beaten and battered’ Trump couldn’t hide his post-Tulsa humiliation: CNN’s Harwood
On CNN Monday, White House correspondent John Harwood walked through the failure of President Donald Trump's rally — and the president's growing understanding that he is in trouble ahead of November.
"He personally needed the adulation of people in a crowd to lift his spirits from the funk he's been in because of the state of the country," said Harwood. "The interest of the people who would be crowded into that rally without masks, those were secondary. And the fact that only 6,000 people showed up for that rally is an indication that there are a lot more people than before who are perceiving the reality of the situation, and [it] certainly had a very strong vibe of the wheels coming off the wagon."
CNN
‘There’s something very fishy going on’: Ex-impeachment counsel questions abrupt firing of SDNY’s Berman
On CNN Monday, former impeachment counsel Daniel Goldman argued that the effort by President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr to oust SDNY prosecutor Geoffrey Berman is suspicious and must be investigated.
"Geoffrey Berman said he did not step down, he was fired. So Barr lied about that," said anchor John Berman. "Number two, it's four months before the election, so what does this tell you?"
"It tells me there's something very fishy going on," said Goldman. "And we've seen a disloyalty purge by President Trump since the impeachment. There are obviously, we know of, at least an investigation into Rudy Giuliani in the Southern District and there may be others. It's a very unusual, almost unique timing to remove a U.S. attorney that, by the way, he was nominated by Trump himself ... and then you add the credibility issues that Bill Barr has prior to this, layered on with his lie about the fact that Berman was stepping down and he had to say, no, I'm not. In addition, they tried to put in the U.S. attorney in New Jersey as the acting, which also never happened."
Breaking Banner
Trump was ‘giddy as a kid’ about Tulsa rally — and seeing half-empty arena was ‘crushing’: NYT reporter
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Monday said that it was hard to overstate President Donald Trump's disappointment that he couldn't come close to filling a 19,000-seat arena in Tulsa for his big comeback rally.
While appearing on CNN, Haberman explained how desperate Trump had been to hold a big rally after having been stuck inside the White House for the last few months dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.