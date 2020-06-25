Ben Carson mocked for reading books to kids during pandemic: ‘Hopefully Trump will be in the front row’

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced that he’s going to read to children during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the HUD Twitter account, Carson began with “Cookies: A Mr. and Mrs. Green Adventure.”

Throughout the summer, @SecretaryCarson will publish weekly story time videos for children who may be spending the summer at home because of COVID-19. He is kicking off the series with a reading of “Cookies,” by Keith Baker. pic.twitter.com/mrTyUEKB65 — HUDgov (@HUDgov) June 25, 2020

Carson, who hasn’t done much as HUD secretary has managed to stay out of the limelight and keep the president happy. Given the coronavirus shutdown across the country, and the resurgence of the virus, Carson said that children should continue reading even during the summer pandemic.

It prompted some to advise the HUD staff to make sure he keeps his eyes open.

See the mockery below:

Is someone going to stand by to make sure @SecretaryCarson stays away? — JerseyMomII (@soccerbandmom) June 25, 2020

Ben Carson should be working figuring out a way to provide decent housing to the underserved during a coronavirus pandemic, perhaps working air conditioners for the summer? someone else can read to the kids — M Irwin (@keepthefaith611) June 25, 2020

Them kids about to fall asleep listening to bland boring slow reading Ben Carson — Luis Guerra☭ (@L_Guerra_) June 25, 2020

Finally doing something useful. — Frater Odysseus (@Odysseus93) June 25, 2020

From a $16,000 taxpayer -funded chair, presumably. — John Miller-Barron (@JMillerBarron) June 25, 2020

Let the NIGHTMARES begin.. — DennisMartin (@DennisM46416200) June 25, 2020

That’s great. Hopefully Trump will be in the front row. — Paul Revere (@PaulRevere2020) June 25, 2020

NOT MY DAMN CHILDREN! — Harriet Tubman Continues (@tubmanlivesinme) June 25, 2020

Is he reading Bolton’s book to them? — Coffeeholic (@Jbullock523) June 25, 2020

It will get them to sleep fast — Elmiraglch (@misselmiraglch) June 25, 2020