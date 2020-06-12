Quantcast
Betsy DeVos rebuked again as court blocks her rule restricting coronavirus relief to students

38 mins ago

On Friday, Politico’s Bianca Quilantan reported that a federal judge in Washington has issued a preliminary injunction blocking Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ new restrictions on emergency coronavirus relief grants.

The rule, which had just been finalized, rolls back colleges’ ability to distribute these grants to undocumented students. Washington state led the legal action against the regulation.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson celebrated the decision.

The injunction is one of a long string of recent legal problems plaguing DeVos and the Department of Education. In October, another judge held DeVos in civil contempt for ignoring a court directive to stop debt collections from students of the former Corinthian Colleges, a for-profit network of schools that was dissolved in 2015 following a federal investigation.


‘It looks like he’s bewildered’: Trump adviser acknowledges ‘we’re losing the culture war’

14 mins ago

June 12, 2020

President Donald Trump is stuck between a rock and a hard place as he struggles to find a response to the crises facing America.

"With less than five months before voters head to the polls, President Trump finds himself in an uncertain position: caught between advisers urging him to calm a country in the grips of a pandemic, economic uncertainty and civil unrest, and those who want him to lean into aggressive tactics that almost certainly would further inflame a nation on edge," according to a new report from NBC News.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed protesters by telling aides "these aren’t my voters."

Police searching for Lena Hernandez after racist incident in Torrance park

43 mins ago

June 12, 2020

The Torrance Police Department has identified a woman they believe is responsible for a racist rant in a city park.

“We don’t play games here anymore,” the woman said in the video. “Next time you ever talk to me like that you’re going to get your ass kicked by my family. They’re going to f*ck you up!”

The video showed the situation escalating.

“This is not just for you! Get the f*ck out of this world! Get the f*ck out of this state! Go back to whatever f*cking Asian country you belong in," the woman demanded.

