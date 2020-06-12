Betsy DeVos rebuked again as court blocks her rule restricting coronavirus relief to students

On Friday, Politico’s Bianca Quilantan reported that a federal judge in Washington has issued a preliminary injunction blocking Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ new restrictions on emergency coronavirus relief grants.

The rule, which had just been finalized, rolls back colleges’ ability to distribute these grants to undocumented students. Washington state led the legal action against the regulation.

#BREAKING: A federal judge in Washington granted a preliminary injunction to halt Betsy DeVos’ Interim Final Rule that restricts colleges from giving emergency coronavirus relief grants to undocumented students. — Bianca Quilantan (@biancaquilan) June 12, 2020

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson celebrated the decision.

#BREAKING Today we beat Betsy DeVos in court. A Spokane federal judge blocked the Trump Administration’s unlawful attempt to deprive thousands of Washington college students critical aid Congress intended for them. We’re now 29-1 vs. the Administration. More to come. — Washington State Attorney General (@AGOWA) June 12, 2020

The injunction is one of a long string of recent legal problems plaguing DeVos and the Department of Education. In October, another judge held DeVos in civil contempt for ignoring a court directive to stop debt collections from students of the former Corinthian Colleges, a for-profit network of schools that was dissolved in 2015 following a federal investigation.