Betsy DeVos sued by New York for subjecting students to ‘ongoing injury’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, the City and State of New York filed a lawsuit against the Department of Education to block a controversial new rule, pushed by Secretary Besty DeVos, that would allow people accused of sexual harassment and assault to cross-examine accusers as part of university adjudication procedures.

The plaintiffs are alleging a violation of the Administrative Procedure Act — the same law the Supreme Court used to block President Donald Trump from suspending the DACA program that gave work permits to young immigrants.

According to the lawsuit, DeVos and her officials’ decision will “discard decades of established Title IX policy and practice,” and was forced through in the middle of COVID-19 lockdowns for educational institutions, with no regard for how the current public health situation would affect the change.

Civil rights advocates have warned that if DeVos’ rule change goes through, it will make it harder for victims of harassment and assault to come forward, as well as reducing the kinds of incidents that are required to be reported in the first place.


John Bolton has become the least popular man in Washington — from both sides

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Both sides of the aisle are raging over former national security adviser John Bolton.

A Politico report cited members from the Republican and Democratic Parties that are standing against Bolton as his new book, The Room Where it Happened, is released.

As bombshells drop from his tell-all, Republicans are lining up to defend President Donald Trump against the right-wing, war-hawk who once served as a commentator on Fox News.

Bolton is “somebody who thought he was being hired to be the commander-in-chief, and he wasn’t,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

Oklahoma’s JC Watts reveals how Trump could’ve prevented embarrassments like a Juneteenth Tulsa rally

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

On Thursday, The New York Times quoted former Sooners quarterback and Rep. J. C. Watts (R-OK), the first Black Republican to be elected south of the Mason-Dixon line since the Reconstruction era, who argued that President Donald Trump is suffering politically for lack of elevating Black people to positions of decision making and advice in his campaign.

In particular, Watts argued, Trump's initial decision to hold his Tulsa rally on Juneteenth — which he revised after widespread criticism — need never have happened.

Trump complains that ramp at West Point was like an ‘ice skating rink’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump went out of his way, unprompted, to defend himself for struggling to walk down a ramp after the commencement address at West Point, a moment that led to widespread mockery and speculation about his physical health.

"So I’m going to go real easy. So I did. And then the last 10 feet I ran down," said Trump. "They always stop it just before I ran, they always stop it. So, I spent three hours between speeches and saluting people and they end up, all they talked about is ramp … If you would have seen this ramp, it was like an ice skating rink. So I’m the only one that can happen."

