Biden announces support for scrubbing Confederate names from military bases in new showdown with Trump

On Friday, Politico reported that former Vice President Joe Biden is coming out in support of removing Confederate officers’ names from U.S. military bases — setting up a stark contrast to President Donald Trump.

“The names affixed to our military installations must honor the diverse heritage of leadership and sacrifice in our country’s history,” said Biden in a statement to Politico. “I fully support Senator [Elizabeth] Warren’s bipartisan effort to form a commission to rename Defense Department facilities named after Confederate leaders in the next three years, and look forward to implementing the commission’s work as president.”

Recently, Trump tweeted that he will “not even consider” renaming the bases, even though his own military officials were moving for a debate on whether to do so, adding that “[o]ur history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with.”

“It is just the latest instance of Biden and Trump taking starkly different approaches in response to the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer and protests over racism and police brutality across the country,” reported Alex Thompson. “Trump has amplfied his ‘law and order’ message, focusing on rioting that’s occurred during the unrest and betting that his largely white base can still put him over the top in November. Biden has expressed solidarity with the protestors and tried to appeal to some white voters’ consciences with a call for ‘an era of action to reverse systemic racism.'”

