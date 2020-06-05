Biden hammers ‘despicable’ Trump for saying how happy George Floyd would be looking down on America

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Friday hammered President Donald Trump for saying that late police brutality victim George Floyd was probably smiling as he looked down on the United States right now.

In addressing Trump’s comments about Floyd being happy for America less than two weeks after dying at the hands of police officers, Biden said Trump showed little understanding about why Floyd’s death was so significant for the country.

“He was speaking of a man who was brutally killed by an act of needless violence, and by a larger tide of injustice that has metastasized on this president’s watch,” Biden said. “He’s moved to split us based on race, religion, and ethnicity.”

The former vice president then explained why Trump should never appropriate Floyd’s memory under any circumstances.

“George Floyd’s last words, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ have echoed all across this nation,” Biden said. “For the president to try to put any other words in the mouth of George Floyd, I frankly think is despicable.”

