Biden hits Trump on cognitive awareness: Either he reads and forgets or he doesn’t think he needs to know it

Published

1 min ago

on

Vice President Joe Biden continued his attacks on President Donald Trump during a speech Tuesday.

After his remarks, Biden took questions from the press in attendance, and the first question out of the gate was about the recent news that President Donald Trump either ignored or forgot about a February briefing where he was told that Russians were offering a bounty on the heads of American soldiers in Afghanistan.

Trump has tried to attack Biden, saying that he is too senile to be president. Biden turned it around, saying that it was Trump that seemed to be lacking.

“This president talks about cognitive capability. He doesn’t seem to be cognitively aware of what’s going on,” said Biden. “He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues and he forgets it, or he doesn’t think it’s necessary that he needs to know it. But the fact is that at a minimum, at a minimum, the discrepancy — allegedly — within the intelligence community as reported, some thought it was more certain and others thought it was less certain. That should be resolved. The president should have, on day one, said, ‘I want you to come before me in the Situation Room and lay out the differences and discretion.’ Who is saying what? Let’s get to the bottom of this.”

Biden went on to say that Trump should also have immediately contacted the Joint Chiefs of Staff and gotten them in the room to troubleshoot the response.

“What are we doing to prepare to deal with this, if this is happening?” Biden asked. “How are we doing this? what are we doing? Thirdly, he should, at a minimum, have picked up the phone and said, ‘Vladimir, old buddy, if any of this is true, and it seems to me that you’ve got a big problem. A big problem.’ And make it clear.”

He went on to recall a conversation with his wife Dr. Jill Biden about their son Beau who served in Iraq as part of the 261st Signal Brigade. He said that families deserve answers — particularly if their children were killed in Afghanistan.

See the video below:


