Biden knows that no one makes a stronger case against Trump ‘than Trump himself’: op-ed

Writing in The Week this Friday, Windsor Mann points to new polling that shows President Trump trailing Joe Biden nationally by 14 points. According to Mann, Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death plays a large role in the numbers.
Republicans are criticizing Biden for “hiding in his basement,” but according to Mann, this is a “compliment masquerading as a criticism.”
“That Biden is staying at home during a pandemic is a testament to his deference to public health and his political savvy,” Mann writes. “Biden knows that no one makes a stronger case against Trump than Trump himself.”
“In Trump we have a president in which incompetence, stupidity, derangement, bigotry, corruption, and dishonesty are each struggling to take the upper hand,” he adds.
In 2016, the prospect of an “outsider” shaking up the political system was appealing to many.
“As a political neophyte, Trump could make sweeping promises without having to defend or explain anything,” Mann writes. “His inexperience was a boon. Having never been tested in politics, he had never failed. He talked like a regular guy, which is to say, like someone who had no idea what he was talking about. He still talks that way.”
Read the full op-ed over at The Week.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.