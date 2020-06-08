Bill Barr contradicts Trump’s claim he was just ‘inspecting’ the White House bunker
Faced with widespread mockery for moving into the White House bunker at the same time as the police and military were gassing peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park, President Donald Trump has tried to put a better spin on his actions, saying, “I was down during the day and I was there for a tiny, little short period of time. And it was much more for an inspection. There was no problem during the day.”
But on Monday, in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, Attorney General William Barr appeared to contradict this claim, saying Trump was genuinely protecting himself in the bunker.
“Things were so bad, the Secret Service recommended the president go down to the bunker,” said Barr. “We can’t have that in our country.”
Barr has also denied he had any role in giving the order to disperse protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets, even though photographs show he was on the scene and even though the White House press secretary said he ordered the perimeter pushed back.
Watch below:
Baier: If you had to do Monday over again, would you do something different?
Barr: Based on what I know now, no… Things were so bad, the secret service recommended the President go down to the bunker. We can’t have that in our country. pic.twitter.com/2p64yP9G0s
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 8, 2020
‘Tinyman Square’: Internet suggests names for new fencing complex around White House
On Monday, anti-Trump conservative and ex-GOP strategist Rick Wilson posed Twitter a question:
We need a name for the newly expanded White House Fence complex.
FOB Pussygrabber?
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 8, 2020
Plenty of people were quick to respond with suggestions of their own.
Tinyman Square
North Korea to cut communication lines to ‘enemy’ South: KCNA
North Korea will cut military and political communication links to "enemy" South Korea on Tuesday, state media said, after threats over activists sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border.
The threats come with inter-Korean ties at a standstill, despite three summits between the North's Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in in 2018.
Pyongyang "will completely cut off and shut down the liaison line between the authorities of the North and the South, which has been maintained through the North-South joint liaison office," as well as other communication links "from 12:00 on June 9, 2020," the Korean Central News Agency said.