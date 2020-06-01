Bill Barr deploys every DOJ law enforcement division to patrol DC: report

On Monday, Huffington Post justice correspondent Ryan Reilly reported that Attorney General William Barr has dispatched every division of federal law enforcement controled by the Justice Department to keep order in D.C.

The components deployed include agents from the FBI, ATF, and DEA; U.S. Marshals; and officers of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The move comes after the police and military used tear gas to disperse peaceful protesters near the White House as President Donald Trump gave a speech threatening to deploy the military to quell police brutality protests around the country.

ADVERTISEMENT