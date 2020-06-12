Bill Barr faces another blow as appeals court suggests DOJ’s intervention in Flynn case was ‘not in the public interest’

“Flynn, joined by the Justice Department, had asked the appeals court to force U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan to quickly close the case and put a stop to Sullivan’s examination of the government’s unusual decision to drop the charges against the retired three-star general,” the Post reports.

“But Judges Karen Henderson and Robert Wilkins of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit expressed skepticism of Flynn’s argument that Sullivan cannot conduct an independent evaluation or name an outside party to argue against the Justice Department’s May 7 motion,” the report added.

Speaking to Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell, Judge Henderson said that if Sullivan “had just kept this motion waiting and languishing, that’s one thing.”

“But he has set a hearing for mid-July. For all we know, by the end of July he will have granted the motion,” Henderson continued. “You also know courts have said he’s not a ‘mere rubber stamp’ either. There’s nothing wrong with him holding a hearing — there’s no authority I know of that says he can’t hold a hearing.”

