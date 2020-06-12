Bill Barr faces another blow as appeals court suggests DOJ’s intervention in Flynn case was ‘not in the public interest’
According to The Washington Post, a D.C. federal appeals court this Friday “appeared reluctant” to dismiss the guilty plea of President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. The court signaled that it believes the Justice Department intervening to drop a prosecution is “not in the public interest.”
