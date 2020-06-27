Bill Barr may have ‘opened himself up to prosecution’: ex-US attorney
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” multiple former U.S. attorneys suggested that Attorney General William Barr is vulnerable to perjury charges based on his previous claim, to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), that the president has never asked him to open an investigation for political purposes.
“Is what we saw from William Barr when questioned by Kamala Harris perjury or contempt of Congress, in your view?” asked Joy Reid.
“Well, we have to know the facts,” said former Eastern District of Michigan Attorney Barbara McQuade. “It’s very difficult to prove perjury. You have to prove that he, then and there, knew what he was saying was false. With further investigation, a case could be made.”
“I agree with Barb,” said former Northern District of Alabama Attorney Joyce Vance. “This turns on what conversations Barr had with people inside of the White House, or perhaps with people at DOJ, on this same timeline. If he, in any way, had the suggestion planted that he should open investigations — and we know that he did, by the way, in his early days as attorney general, he began to revisit all of these key steps in the Mueller report investigations — so, if there is evidence that he lied in response to Kamala Harris, he could open himself up to prosecution.”
The best-case scenario is that Russia has dirt on Donald Trump
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
The New York Times reported this week that Donald Trump was briefed in March that a Russian intelligence unit that "has been linked to assassination attempts and other covert operations in Europe intended to destabilize the West or take revenge on turncoats" offered Afghan insurgents bounties to kill US troops. "Islamist militants, or armed criminal elements closely associated with them, are believed to have collected some bounty money," according to the report, which was confirmed by The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. Twenty US service members were killed in Afghanistan last year.
‘Democratic pigs!’ Woman throws a profanity-filled tantrum at Trader Joe’s after being told to wear a mask
On Saturday, a viral video circulated of a woman at a newly opened Trader Joe's in North Hollywood, California, throwing a fit after people scolded her for not wearing a face mask in the store.
"You think this is okay?" she screamed in the video as customers and employees surrounded her, before slamming down her shopping basket and storming out. "You f**king pigs! You're f**king Democratic pigs, all of you!"
Catching sight of the man filming her, she shouted, "That man harassed me for not wearing a mask!" She later claimed "I have a breathing problem!" and that her doctor "won't let her" wear a mask.
‘A lot of red lights flashing’ for Republicans now that Trump’s economy won’t save his re-election bid: report
According to a Bloomberg report, Donald Trump's chances of being re-elected are continuing to collapse despite the fact that some polls still show voters believe he would be better at handling the U.S. economy than Joe Biden -- and that has GOP consultants frantic.
According to one longtime GOP analyst whose career dates back to the Ronald Reagan administration, he's not optimistic about the president's chances in November.
Bloomberg reports, "Donald Trump can see one bright spot amid a sea of public opinion polls predicting he’ll lose to Joe Biden -- a majority of voters in the states he needs to win trust him to manage the economy. But Republican strategists say they doubt Trump’s promise that the economy will quickly recover and that he can rebuild it to its former strength will win over voters more concerned for the first time with a public health crisis and while the economy is still hobbled by high unemployment and slow growth."