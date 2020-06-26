Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Barr tried to undermine an SDNY case that directly implicated Trump: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Attorney General Bill Barr directed Justice Department officials to draft legal memos undermining the campaign finance hush money case that brought down Michael Cohen and implicated President Donald Trump, according to a report Thursday in the New York Times.

Barr had the Office of Legal Counsel draft the memo, the report said. And the prosecutors reportedly “resisted” the effort. Since the case is finished — and Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 — there isn’t a whole lot Barr could do to affect the case. It may raise questions about whether Trump could be criminally prosecuted for his related conduct once he’s out of office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report reveals new depths Barr has undertaken in his crusade to provide Trump the full protection and exoneration he desires from his attorney general. Barr’s efforts on this front, which include his lies and spin about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, his interference in the sentencing of Roger Stone, his push to drop charges against Michael Flynn, and the investigation of the Russia probe led by U.S. Attorney John Durham, have already been extensive and widely criticized.

The report also puts recent developments in a new light. Barr recently bumbled his way into a power struggle with former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, who had led federal prosecutors the Southern District of New York. Berman’s office brought the case against Cohen, which included his admission in open court that Trump had personally directed him to carry out his campaign finance crimes. Last Friday, Barr abruptly announced that Berman would be “stepping down” — a claim that was swiftly refuted by Berman, who said he had no intention of resigning. The following day, Barr announced that Trump had fired Berman. But instead of having Berman replaced by an outsider, as the attorney general initially planned, Barr said Berman’s own deputy would take over running the office.

The duplicitousness and sloppiness of the spectacle added to the suspicions that Berman was being removed for nefarious purposes. And when it comes to SDNY, there are numerous potentially corrupt reasons Barr and Trump would want to intervene.

It’s worth noting, though, that Berman was reportedly recused from the Cohen case. Cohen, who served as the president’s personal lawyer and fixer, was charged with violating campaign finance laws by arranging hush money payments ahead of the 2016 election to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep them quiet about affairs they say they had with Trump.

“Mr. Barr’s unexpected involvement in such a politically sensitive case suggested that he planned to exert influence over prosecutors in the United States attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, long known for operating independently of Washington,” the Times report said. “Mr. Barr and other officials have told aides and other United States attorneys that the Southern District needs to be reined in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The piece added:

Mr. Barr’s maneuvering in the Cohen case was not his only attempt to insert himself in Southern District cases. After Mr. Barr was sworn in, one of his first actions was to seek briefings on politically sensitive investigations in the office and elsewhere, people briefed on the discussions said.

One matter that Mr. Berman’s office described to Mr. Barr early on was the growing investigation into Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Soviet-born businessmen who were helping Mr. Giuliani unearth potentially damaging information in Ukraine about Mr. Trump’s political rivals.

UPDATE: This story had been corrected to reflect that Barr reportedly asked the Office of Legal Counsel to draft the memo.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘What the hell is up with this dude?’ Florida voters losing trust in GOP’s DeSantis as COVID-19 erupts

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Florida is on the way to becoming the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and voters are losing faith in Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The state keeps setting daily records for new cases after DeSantis reopened the economy, and the new outbreak has cut into his approval rating and potentially makes President Donald Trump vulnerable in November's election, reported The Daily Beast.

“If you look around the country most governors, regardless of party, saw their numbers rise,” said Democratic political consultant Jeff Garcia, who pointed to DeSantis' approval rating dropping from 58 to 51 in April, while many other governors saw their numbers rise. “DeSantis is in a rare category. He is not overwhelmingly disliked, but he has seen a precipitous drop in his approval rating.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A massive 1,500 mile-long hot dust cloud is headed for the US — and it could have adverse health effects

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

A hot desert wind is carrying a massive cloud of Saharan dust into the southern United States this week. Dust plumes from the Sahara routinely blow westward across the Atlantic at this time of year, but this event is a doozy – by some measures, the biggest in decades. And a second plume appears to be forming about a week behind the big one.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Morning Joe suggests Trump may ‘leave the stage’ rather than suffer 400 electoral vote blowout in November

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Saying the Donald Trump "hate losing more than he likes winning," MSNBC's Joe Scarborough suggested the president might step aside rather than go down in a historic defeat in November's election.

With co-host Mika Brzezinski noting several normally Republican states showing the president losing to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Scarborough and "Morning Joe" regular Donny Deutsch agreed that -- for the moment -- it appears that the President has given up on trying to win the election.

"Does this guy want to be re-elected?" Scarborough asked. "Does he want to be there? There's nothing logical, I understand, about how Donald Trump acts, but he did know in 2016 when to be quiet, how to operate to at least keep himself in the game. He's not acting that way now. We'll be talking about how he's trying to abolish the Affordable Care Act at the height of, you know, the rise in pandemic deaths at a time when Americans are more scared of their healthcare>

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image