Black entrepreneurs accused by upscale neighborhood residents of being antifa ‘rioters’

A group of young black entrepreneurs last week toured some houses in an upscale California neighborhood — and immediately got accused by residents of being antifa “rioters.”

CBS 13 Sacramento reports that entrepreneur Malachi J. Turner brought more than a dozen of his fellow entrepreneurs to the wealthy neighborhood of El Dorado Hills as part of a “motivational trip to look at estate homes.”

“We are enjoying our time out there and my people are visualizing where it is they can go,” Turner explains to CBS 13 Sacramento.

Shortly after they started touring the neighborhood, however, rumors started flying on local Facebook groups about the young black people being antifa “rioters” who were being “bused in” to loot local houses.

“20+ car loads of rioters are hitting the neighborhoods and businesses NOW!!!!” wrote one Facebook user who had taken a photo of the black people simply walking down the street. “This is not a joke. They are currently in my nieces neighborhood. Where are all my Second Amendment Peeps at?? May need to call on you today.”

“We are armed,” read another post. “They are going to attack houses with American flag that is what the neighbors on the other side of town said.”

The man made the original accusation about the black people being rioters tells CBS 13 that he was justified in lobbing accusations against them because he had heard rumors about looters coming to the area elsewhere on the internet.

“With that as a backdrop that was extremely odd and we had to assume they were connected,” he explained. “These were not threatening people but their presence in that same exact time slot made us believe that they were probably part of some greater plan to look at neighborhoods in the area.”