Black family says white woman called police over dispute about their right to build a patio
A woman in Montclair, New Jersey was caught on video reporting a Black family to police after disputing their right to build a patio on their own property.
Video of the incident was shared on social media. In the video, the woman claims a resident of the home assaulted her when she encroached on the property.
please never try to tell me racism isn’t alive and well in Montclair, NJ. pic.twitter.com/4ZneDqkztF
— sophia. (@sophialavergne) June 30, 2020
One of the homeowners, Fareed Nassor Hayat, identified the woman as “Susan” and claimed she works for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
In a social media post, Hayat accused Susan of filing a “false police report” after demanding to know if he had a permit to install a patio on his property.
“She invoked centuries of brutality in her call to the police and sought to put her black neighbors back in their place,” Hayat wrote. “But to her surprise, her efforts were met by two proudly black human beings, parents, lawyers, law professors, activist, community members, neighbors and fighters, who refused to submit.”
He pointed out that a “collection of largely white neighbors” pushed back against the woman’s assault claim.
“Their efforts were antiracist ideology at work,” Hayat explained. “Each neighbor declared to her and the police that she summoned, that she was a lie and no such assault occurred. She left our home rejected and unfulfilled, yet still empowered to do future harm.”
Watch the video and read Hayat’s account below.
— sophia. (@sophialavergne) June 30, 2020
Activism
Man in Nazi stormtrooper garb assaults Black Lives Matter protester while deputies do nothing
A man in Norco, California was seen assaulting a Black Live Matter activist at a recent protest while Riverside County deputies appeared to do nothing.
A video of the incident circulated on social media on Monday.
"My friend was at a PEACEFUL #BLM protest when THIS MAN decided to not only disturb the peace but also ASSAULT my friend who was recording yet NO ONE ARRESTED HIM!!!!" Maria Tarin wrote on Twitter.
The video begins with a man, who is wearing a Trump 2020 hat, call the photographer a "little bitch."
A second man comes into frame wearing a white shirt with a Nazi "SS" logo.
Activism
‘Absurd’: Kayleigh McEnany refuses to say if Trump is happy the South lost the Civil War
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday declined to say if President Donald Trump is pleased about the outcome of the U.S. Civil War.
At a White House briefing, one reporter asked about Trump's position on the Civil War after he recently tweeted a "white power" video and threatened to prosecute protesters who vandalized Confederate-era statues.
"There's a national conversation going on right now about the proper place of the symbols of the Confederacy," the reporter explained. "The president has repeatedly inserted himself into this debate. And I think a lot of people are trying to understand what his view of memorializing the Confederacy is."
Activism
Fox News abandons vehicle in Seattle protest zone after hitting Black man: report
Activists in Seattle said on Monday that a Fox News team hit at least one protester with a vehicle.
The incident was said to have occurred inside Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.
"A Fox News reporter shoved a woman in CHOP," one witness wrote on Twitter. "Protestors surround her to protect and demand an apology from the reporter and in response this individual laughed. They have now abandoned their vehicle."
According to the report, "the reporter and camera man actively drove into a black male protestor" while trying to flee the scene.
Video captured by Converge Media showed a black truck abandoned in a crosswalk in the protest area.