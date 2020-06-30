Black family says white woman called police over dispute about their right to build a patio

A woman in Montclair, New Jersey was caught on video reporting a Black family to police after disputing their right to build a patio on their own property.

Video of the incident was shared on social media. In the video, the woman claims a resident of the home assaulted her when she encroached on the property.

please never try to tell me racism isn’t alive and well in Montclair, NJ. pic.twitter.com/4ZneDqkztF — sophia. (@sophialavergne) June 30, 2020

One of the homeowners, Fareed Nassor Hayat, identified the woman as “Susan” and claimed she works for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In a social media post, Hayat accused Susan of filing a “false police report” after demanding to know if he had a permit to install a patio on his property.

“She invoked centuries of brutality in her call to the police and sought to put her black neighbors back in their place,” Hayat wrote. “But to her surprise, her efforts were met by two proudly black human beings, parents, lawyers, law professors, activist, community members, neighbors and fighters, who refused to submit.”

He pointed out that a “collection of largely white neighbors” pushed back against the woman’s assault claim.

“Their efforts were antiracist ideology at work,” Hayat explained. “Each neighbor declared to her and the police that she summoned, that she was a lie and no such assault occurred. She left our home rejected and unfulfilled, yet still empowered to do future harm.”

Watch the video and read Hayat’s account below.