‘Black-ish’ actress slams Trump: ‘We have had enough of this madness’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was slammed for his cruelty and lies on MSNBC on Tuesday.

Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis, who plays the mother of the show’s lead actor on the ABC show, was interviewed by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.

The host played a clip from the show of the actress’s character being dismayed to learn that somebody is a Republican.

The two discussed the 2020 presidential campaign, with Lewis urging viewers to support former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We have had enough of this madness,” she said. “The blatant cruelty, the lies upon lies.”

“We could have been warned back in January,” she said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “”Look how many people have died.”

“This is wrong, we need leadership,” Lewis said.

Watch:

