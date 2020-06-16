‘Black-ish’ actress slams Trump: ‘We have had enough of this madness’

President Donald Trump was slammed for his cruelty and lies on MSNBC on Tuesday.
Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis, who plays the mother of the show’s lead actor on the ABC show, was interviewed by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.
The host played a clip from the show of the actress’s character being dismayed to learn that somebody is a Republican.
The two discussed the 2020 presidential campaign, with Lewis urging viewers to support former Vice President Joe Biden.
“We have had enough of this madness,” she said. “The blatant cruelty, the lies upon lies.”
“We could have been warned back in January,” she said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “”Look how many people have died.”
“This is wrong, we need leadership,” Lewis said.
Watch:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.