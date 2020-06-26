‘Black lives don’t matter’: White man hurls racial slurs and spits on women he accused of stealing mangoes

A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly shouted racial slurs at two women and spit in one’s face. According to WINK News, the incident took place when the man, identified as Donald Mueller, pulled over his car to confront the women as they were picking mangoes.

“When he screamed at me ‘Black lives don’t matter,’ I was beyond myself,” said Leiya R. “And then physically spit in my face.”

A property owner had given the women permission to pick the mangoes, but Mueller apparently thought they had taken the mangoes from another property.

The incident was captured on video.

Mueller faces charges of burglary and battery as well as a hate crime charge, and has been released on a $2,000 bond.

Watch WINK’s report on the story below: