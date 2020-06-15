Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin ‘Toyin’ Salau found dead with AARP volunteer

The Tallahassee Police Department has identified Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau one of the murder victims found near Monday Road on Sunday. The news came days after she took to Twitter to announce that she was sexually assaulted by “a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave” reported WCTV.

Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave. The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions. — Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020

Police reported that they arrested 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr., who was suspected in the case.

Found with Salau was 75-year-old AARP volunteer Victoria Sims, according to police.

AARP Florida deeply regrets the death of Vicki Sims, a long-time AARP volunteer. We understand that the @TallyPD is pursuing an investigation into her death. Few details are available at this time. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/9oxEjIMAo2 — AARP Tallahassee (@AARPTally) June 15, 2020

There are questions about her death after she spent a week at the state capitol protesting to demand an end to police brutality. She also appeared in several videos of the protests.

Glee “was released on a $2,500 bond on June 1″ for an assault case. According to the affidavit for the May 30 arrest, the victim stated she knows Glee through a mutual friend. When they were drinking and walking down the street, Glee asked her to “break me off a piece,” possibly meaning a sexual favor. She told Glee “no” and he “became angry, shoved her on the ground and began kicking her in the abdomen,” the affidavit continues. A witness saw the alleged attack.

Glee told police he knew the woman “because he helps the homeless and has in the past bought her food and drinks.”

It was hours after Salau wrote the disturbing tweets about her sexual assault attacker that she went missing.

“He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street,” she tweeted. “I entered his truck only because I carry anything to defend myself not even a phone (which is currently at the church) and I have poor vision. I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe. When we arrived at his house he offered me a shower and I thanked him and shower (sic) and he gave me a change of clothes. He exposed himself to me by peeing with the bathroom open obviously knowing I was out of it.”

She said she told him about another case of sexual assault where a man “tried to force me to give him oral sex and then continued to harrass (sic) me thru text and knocking at my door for days.”

On June 11, a woman saying her name is Ashley tweeted that she is helping Salau’s mother. She wrote, “I’m sorry to inform everyone about this but Toyin is no longer with us.”

The sign Salau was holding during at least one of the protests said the name of a lesser-known police brutality victim, Tomy McDade. He was a black transgender man shot and killed by police in Tallahassee at the end of May.

According to WFSU, Police Chief Lawrence Revelle claimed that “the suspect was in possession of a handgun, and a bloody knife was found at the scene.” However, Facebook videos taken by those witnessing the struggle do not support this.

“They said ‘Stop moving, n*gger,’ and then they shot him after he stopped moving,” said a resident says in one of the Facebook Live videos. “I never heard, ‘Get down, freeze, I’m an officer.’ I never heard nothing. I just heard gunshots.”