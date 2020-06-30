‘Black Lives Matter’ to be painted on NBA courts: reports
League organisers have agreed to paint NBA courts with the words “Black Lives Matter” when the basketball season resumes next month in Florida, US media reports said.
NBA stars have been prominent supporters of the anti-racism protests that swept across the United States following the death in May of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody.
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are planning to paint the slogan inside the sidelines of all three arenas at Disney World in Orlando, ESPN reported Monday.
USA Today said the slogans would be painted on two sides of each court — in front of the scorer’s table and the broadcast booth.
The NBA is planning to go ahead with its restart plans for the coronavirus-delayed 2019-20 campaign on July 30.
League commissioner Adam Silver said last week that the goal of the NBA restart will be to promote social justice and combat systemic racism.
On Sunday ESPN reported that NBA players could also be allowed to wear jerseys bearing slogans supporting social justice causes or charities instead of their names when the league resumes.
Players are due to travel to Florida for training camp in early July, and the teams will play games without fans in a “bubble” designed to shield players and team staff from the outside world.
But some NBA players have expressed concern about being quarantined for the return at a time of major social change for the black community in the US.
China passes Hong Kong security law: reports
China passed a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong on Tuesday, a historic move that critics and many western governments fear will smother the finance hub's freedoms and hollow out its autonomy.
The legislation was unanimously approved by China's rubber-stamp parliament on Tuesday morning, little more than six weeks after it was first unveiled, sending shockwaves through semi-autonomous Hong Kong and beyond.
The United States, Britain, the European Union and the United Nations rights watchdog have all voiced fears the law could be used to stifle criticism of Beijing, which wields similar laws on the authoritarian mainland to crush dissent.
Sale of sacred statues in Paris vexes Black Lives Matter campaigners
A pair of sacred statues that a Nigerian museum commission and protesters claimed were looted during the country's 1960s civil war fetched 212,500 euros ($239,000) at auction in Paris on Monday.
The Igbo statues were sold by the Christie’s auction house, which defended the sale and said the artworks were legitimately acquired.
A Princeton scholar, Chika Okeke-Agulu, alongside Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments, raised alarm earlier this month that the objects were looted during the Biafran war in the late 1960s. The war saw more than 1 million people die, many of starvation, trying to create a state for the Igbo people. The Igbo are one of Nigeria’s largest ethnic groups.
2020 Election
Trump is losing — and ‘his world of hurt keeps getting more painful by the day’: Rick Wilson
In his column for the Daily Beast, former GOP campaign consultant -- and current founder of the Trump-attacking Lincoln Project -- Rick Wilson said Donald Trump is not quitting the 2020 presidential race, but that doesn't mean that his world isn't collapsing around him.
Warning voters to not take for granted that former Vice President Joe Biden has the election wrapped up, Wilson wrote, "Trump’s world of hurt keeps getting more painful by the day. He doesn’t like the work. He doesn’t enjoy the day-to-day aspects of a job that demands responsibility and intellect, to say nothing of things like meetings, and reading, and thinking, and behaving like a grown-ass adult."