Quantcast
Connect with us

Black man finds racist graffiti on his garage after emerging from house for the first time after recovering from coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

After leaving his house for the first time in three months after recovering from a bout with coronavirus, a 74-year-old Washington man became the victim of a hate crime, Q13 Fox reports.

Walking out of his house for the first time on Tuesday morning, Robert Batie found his house vandalized by racist slurs.

“I’m 74 years old, I shouldn’t have to deal with this, so how do you describe how you feel when you come out of the bedroom and you’ve kicked the virus and you’re thankful that way, and you’re trying to mow the lawn and you see this?” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As sick as I was, this made me sicker, it really did, and the virus almost killed me,” he added.

“For somebody to do something like that, that is hate. For somebody to hate me like that, I can’t believe it. What have I done and you think you know what have I done?” he continued.

“You think those protests were meaningful? They weren’t because you still got a policeman with his foot on this guys neck looking at us for 9 minutes and thinking it’s alright to kill a black man. What’s the difference in that and hanging him from a tree? Strange fruit, Billie Holiday, strange fruit hanging from a tree, we’ve got strange fruit laying in the street with somebody foot on his neck.”

Batie went on to say that he only hopes things get better.

“People fought so I wouldn’t have this on my wall, they lost their lives. It never ends, you would think that this would end … how many jobs my wife has lost because of me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the full report below via KING5:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters desperately grasp at a new ‘gotcha’ to discredit a national social justice uprising

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

Unable to defend the extrajudicial killing of black people by the police or the viciousness of police assaults on peaceful protesters, conservatives are grasping desperately at a new gotcha to discredit the recent national uprisings: Liberals are a bunch of hypocrites. This time, however, it's got a coronavirus twist, as progressives are being accused of hypocrisy for supporting the protests while allegedly opposing all other social gatherings in the name of "public health."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

One out of three Americans used bleach ‘in non recommended high-risk practices’ to battle coronavirus: CDC report

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

One third of Americans used bleach or other household disinfectants "in non-recommended high risk practices" in attempts to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a new CDC survey finds.

Among the non-recommended practices were using “bleach on food products, applying household cleaning and disinfectant products to skin, and inhaling or ingesting cleaners and disinfectants,” the CDC says, as The Daily Beast reports.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Authorities seize thousands of dollars worth of masks intended to shield protesters from COVID-19: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

The U.S. Postal Service told a Black Lives Matter-affiliated group that face masks it sent to protect protesters from the new coronavirus were seized by law enforcement, according to a new report.

This article was originally published at Salon

The Movement for Black Lives bought tens of thousands of dollars worth of masks they planned to distribute to protesters marching against George Floyd's death and police brutality across the country, HuffPost reported. But the first shipment of 2,000 masks sent from Oakland to Washington, St. Louis, New York City and Minneapolis never left the state.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image