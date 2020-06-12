Black mayor slams police unions for blocking public accountability: Unions were ‘built to protect people like George Floyd’
On CNN Friday, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter laid into police unions for attacking calls for public accountability and shielding bad officers from oversight.
“We just learned today, Mayor, former police officer Derek Chauvin could still receive his pension even if he’s convicted in George Floyd’s murder,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Does that sound like justice to you?”
“Of course it doesn’t sound like justice to me,” said Carter. “And this digs right into the fact that our police unions, those police union contracts across the country, have just protected officers despite really whatever they do … every person, every member of humanity I know, can look at that video and say it’s profoundly wrong, and yet we see the president of the Minneapolis police union mad that you won’t call [Floyd] a violent criminal. We see police unions across the country saying, you guys are treating police like animals or like dogs, things like that that we heard out of New York. It’s just a real shame.”
“I know a little bit about the labor union movements, enough to know that they were built to protect people like George Floyd,” said Carter. “And if we have a union, and a union contract, and union stewards working to try to cover up or to try to shield someone for brutally taking a working class American’s life like that, that’s an a real distortion of what the meaning of those unions were for in the first place.”
Watch below:
CNN
Reverend condemns Oklahoma City police for shocking video: ‘What we witnessed was a murder’
On CNN Friday, Oklahoma reverend and Women's March activist Sheri Dickerson slammed the police procedures of Oklahoma City in reference to the new video from a fatal arrest in 2019 showing Derrick Scott screaming "I can't breathe," and one officer replying "I don't care."
"The officers, as I said, were cleared of any wrongdoing," said host Erin Burnett. "What's your reaction to that?"
"The officers were cleared of any wrongdoing apparently based on the protocol and policy of the Oklahoma City Police Department," said Dickerson. "And that is one of the reasons why we know that the policies and the procedures have to be changed because what we saw was total disrespect and disregard for the humanity of Mr. Scott. And I don't know how you try that. I don't know what is in a curricula, and I don't know what comes with de-escalation. What we witnessed was a murder."
CNN
CNN
Americans are ready to move on from Trump’s ‘law and order’ tactics: CNN anchor says ‘this is a losing issue’
On CNN Friday, anchor Don Lemon tore into President Donald Trump's handling of race relations — and said the president is increasingly on his own, on a losing side.
"The president seems to be embracing division rather than unity right now. A source tells CNN he thinks stoking cultural wars is a solid political strategy," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "What do you say to that?"
"I say he's wrong," said Lemon. "I say the president is off on this. I would say that it's backwards thinking. And I've always said the president is not in 2020. He's not even in 1968. If you think about the civil rights movement, a majority of people in the country were not for the civil rights movement. But if you look at now in 2020, as to how this president is handling race relations and how much people want to move on, just 31 percent approve of the way the president is handling it. 63 percent disapprove."