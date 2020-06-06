‘Breadth and scale’ of nationwide protests is ‘staggering’: NYU history professor

Protests continued to grow in size in cities and towns from coast-to-coast — and around the world.

“As a historian of social movements in the U.S., I am hard pressed to think of any time in the past when we have had two straight weeks of large-scale protests in hundreds of places, from suburbs to big cities,” NYU history Prof. Tom Sugrue posted on Twitter.

“The breadth and scale of #Floyd protests is staggering,” he continued.

“We have had some huge one-day demonstrations, e.g. March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom (1963); antinuclear march in NYC (1982), and Women’s March (2017). We have widespread, simultaneous protests, such as in the days following MLK, Jr.’s assassination (1968),” he explained. “But the two together–very unusual.”

He was responding to aerial footage by NBC 10 showing massive crowds protesting in Philadelphia.

Thousands of people in Philadelphia continue to protest racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd. Crowds in Center City stretched from the steps of the Art Museum and past the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. https://t.co/LlmPCHjz7Q pic.twitter.com/6YJT2DvCW7 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) June 6, 2020

Here are some other images from the protests.

The protest right now in #Brooklyn is EASILY the biggest crowd I’ve seen all week. They walked past our crew for more than 30 min straight without any gaps in the group. I can’t even begin to estimate the size. A mile? More? It’s massive. #NewYorkProtests @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/Myd9wBrIPy — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) June 6, 2020

Today’s the first day I’ve finally made it down to these protests. I covered the Women’s March. I covered the March for Our Lives. I covered the family separation protests. I have never seen anything in the Trump era, the Time of Protest, that even approaches this scale. pic.twitter.com/56dX22KjOW — Kara Voght (@karavoght) June 6, 2020

Biggest protest I can recall seeing in Jackson since I started covering news in 1986. https://t.co/ADgg0AIBHD — Jerry Mitchell (@JMitchellNews) June 6, 2020

So we took over the Golden Gate Bridge. pic.twitter.com/AdDxdl7hCr — (((BrokeAssStuart))) (@BrokeAssStuart) June 6, 2020

Calgary sees a massive crowd turnout for #GeorgeFloyd anti-racism protest outside city hall. Erin Collins @albertareporter has been reporting in Calgary for 20+ years and says he has never seen a protest of this size in the city. pic.twitter.com/kqq8dyD6Rz — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) June 6, 2020

Packed crowds in front of the White House. No major police or military presence. Everyone packed in and sweaty. Lots of incidental contact. From a coronavirus perspective, this is the most dangerous day of the protests I've seen. pic.twitter.com/Ev3Bkba4xu — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 6, 2020

The crowd has stopped at Sunset and Fairfax. An organizer on the mic is shocked at the size of the protest. “We are still coming! Jesus Christ!” “That’s beautiful!” someone else yells. Now the group: “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!” pic.twitter.com/rtFGKg5Rzg — Sarah Parvini (سارا) (@sarahparvini) June 6, 2020

A group of protestors is chalking out lettering – which is supposed to be painted next- with a message to “defund the police” (14th and Penn) pic.twitter.com/71dCqDwigT — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) June 6, 2020

The 8-foot chain link fence protecting the White House has become a sort of archive / exhibition of the D.C. protests with signs, memorials, flowers and art. pic.twitter.com/mvr0wBkOy6 — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) June 6, 2020

Protesters gather along “Black Lives Matter Plaza” just down the street from the White House. pic.twitter.com/ycOfnD7HWM — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) June 6, 2020

Big turnout for protest in Texas town known as a ‘haven’ for the Ku Klux Klan https://t.co/qRCI4h2IeA — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) June 6, 2020

