‘Bridges up’: Actor John Cusack’s pictures show ‘South Side separated from the North’ in Chicago

Published

2 mins ago

on

Actor and progressive activist John Cusack documented an eerie scene in downtown Chicago as the city braces for another night of protests against police brutality.

“Chicago has never been locked down like this in my memory,” Cusack posted on Twitter.

Military rolls into DC to protect the White House from civil rights protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump threatened that Monday night things would be different than past nights of protests.

“We’re doing it in Washington, DC. We’re going to do something that people haven’t seen before,” Trump vowed during a call with governors and mayors.

That appeared to be the militarization of police in the nation's capitol.

As the workday came to a close, the military vehicles began rolling through the streets of Washington, D.C to guard Trump at the White House. Trump reportedly was rushed to the bunker when a few hundred protesters surrounded the White House on Friday.

Coronavirus is a blood vessel disease, study says — and its mysteries finally make sense

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

A new report from a well-respected medical journal suggests that the coronavirus may be a blood vessel disease as well as a respiratory infection. That explanation would tie together a number of disparate manifestations of the novel coronavirus that were previously confounding researchers. That includes the emergence of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a coronavirus-related syndrome which only affects children; and the presence of toe rashes, a condition that has been dubbed "Covid Toe."
