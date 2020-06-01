‘Bridges up’: Actor John Cusack’s pictures show ‘South Side separated from the North’ in Chicago

Actor and progressive activist John Cusack documented an eerie scene in downtown Chicago as the city braces for another night of protests against police brutality.

“Chicago has never been locked down like this in my memory,” Cusack posted on Twitter.

Bridges up – south side separated from north – entire city is being boarded up as if a level 5 hurricane comming tonight -it’s surreal and crazy – pic.twitter.com/6wUHNohrjC — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 1, 2020

The police say after protesters leave – righteous people ( who are not looting )

Between 100 – 200 of those engaging in organized violence -start the mayhem – followed by looting.

Hard to justify this kind of police state for those numbers — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 1, 2020

True like a town before a level 5 hurricane hits@TimothyImholt: At 4:30 in the afternoon Chicago is a ghost town. Between the virus, job losses and now civil unrest we need leadership to emerge and soon. https://t.co/9w9k1BYGzY” — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 1, 2020