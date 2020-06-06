Buffalo officers who shoved elderly man to the ground arrested: report

On Saturday, ABC News reported that the two police officers who pushed an elderly man to the ground have been arrested.

“Two Buffalo, New York, police officers are now facing criminal charges in connection with the graphic caught-on-video shove of a 75-year-old man during a protest, a law enforcement source told ABC News.”

“The Thursday protest at Niagara Square had less than 20 demonstrators and several members of Buffalo Police Department’s Emergency Response Team, officials said,” according to the report. “Both officers were suspended and the Erie County District Attorney John Flynn launched an investigation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to CNN, the officers have already been arraigned and will be charged with second-degree assault. The protester remains hospitalized but in stable condition.