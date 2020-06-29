Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Former cop pleads guilty to 13 murders

Published

1 min ago

on

The former California police officer known as the Golden State Killer pleaded guilty to 13 murders on Monday.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, pleaded guilty inside a ballroom at Sacramento State University that had been converted to a courtroom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“He went by many nicknames — East Area Rapist, the Original Night Stalker, the Visalia Ransacker — before a last one took hold: the Golden State Killer. The final accounting of his crime spree was 13 known murders and nearly 50 rapes,” The New York Times reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The hearing went on for hours, as Mr. DeAngelo, who was captured two years ago after being arrested using a novel DNA technique that has upended how many violent crimes are now solved in the United States, pleaded guilty, again and again, to 13 counts of first-degree murder that he committed across California in the 1970s and ’80s,” the newspaper reported.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump ridiculed for Presidential Daily Briefing claim: ‘This tweet has come back to haunt you, sir’

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

One of the more hilarious aspects of Donald Trump's administration has been the frequency by which the president's claims are undermined by his old tweets against Barack Obama.

After The New York Times published a bombshell report that Russia was offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan -- and Trump had done nothing after being briefed on the intelligence -- White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed that Trump had never been briefed on the topic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

NBA to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on basketball courts — and the WNBA may go even further: ESPN

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

The top two professional basketball leagues are planning to use their courts to call for anti-racism reform, according to a new report.

"The NBA is planning to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on the court inside both sidelines in all three arenas it will use at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, when it resumes the 2019-20 season late next month," ESPN reported Monday, citing "league sources."

"The WNBA is also discussing painting 'Black Lives Matter' on the court when it begins its abbreviated 2020 season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, sources said. Sources also said some WNBA players have suggested in talks with league higher-ups that players wear shooting shirts with 'Say Her Name' written on them in an attempt to keep attention on female victims of police brutality -- including Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, in March," ESPN reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Susan Collins triggers outrage by claiming Kavanaugh’s anti-abortion vote wasn’t a threat to abortion rights

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

On Monday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) insisted that, while she supported the Supreme Court's decision to block abortion restrictions in Louisiana, Justice Brett Kavanaugh's dissent didn't mean he would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade — even though his desired ruling would have rendered it all but useless.

The new remarks from Collins, who cast one of the deciding votes to put Kavanaugh on the bench after lecturing reproductive rights activists they were overreacting, drew a fresh wave of outrage on social media.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image